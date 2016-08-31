- Their yogurt is free of artificial flavors and colors, and does not contain high fructose corn syrup.
- All dairy is sourced from Organic Valley, the largest organic cooperative in the US.
- Eight unique flavors will be available, including Baja Strawberry, Ecuadorian Mango, Philippine Coconut, French Lavender, Lemon, Sweet Cream, Californian Pomegranate and Washington Black Cherry.
- Liberte Organic will begin hitting the shelves of major retailers this month, and be nationally available this fall.