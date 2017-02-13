GET THE LOOK:

SKIN

Start by prepping the skin with Egg Mellow Cream.

Apply the Dinoplatz Guggenosaurus Concealer to fix any redness on the skin.

Highlight the cheekbones with the Dinoplatz Pearl Bay Invasion Highlighter. Apply to the palms first them apply symmetrically on the face.

Set with Dinoplatz Loose and Silly Powder in Definition.

EYES

Mix the Dinoplatz Highline Eyeliner in Charcoal to the back of the hand and mix with a drop of Egg Mellow Cream until the formula reaches a creamy, moveable consistency.

Apply with a fluffy brush around the lash line by pressing the liner onto the eye, starting from the inside, and then stretch it out into a wing. The wing should come straight out from the corner of the eye.

Keep building the shape with the liner, then apply underneath the lash line for a more grunge feel.

To make the eye pop, add a bit of black eyeshadow over top to darken the color. The bigger the eyes the less product you will need to use, smaller eyes should have a heavier makeup look. Clean up with dry q-tips to fine tune the edges of the makeup.

Coat the upper and lower lashes with Glam Rock Volume Thriller Mascara for an even bolder look.

Finish the eye with a grease and apply Dinoplatz Lip Balm in Spilled Wine to the eyes. This gives a very glossy finish that is both grunge and beautiful.

LIPS

Using Glam Rock Vampire’s Kiss Lipstick apply to the back of the hand first and press onto the lips using the ring finger, to enhance the natural lip.

BROWS

Groom brows by brushing on Glam Rock Urban Brown in Natural Brown.

PRODUCTS:

Too Cool For School Dinoplatz Highline Eyeliner in Charcoal – $22 – Sephora

Too Cool For School Dinoplatz Loose and Silly Powder in Definition – $36 – Sephora

Too Cool For School Glam Rock Volume Thriller Mascara – $30 – Sephora

Too Cool For School Glam Rock Vampire’s Kiss Lipstick – $18 – Available at TCFS Soho Store

Too Cool For School Glam Rock Urban Brow – $18– Sephora

Too Cool For School Egg Mellow Cream – $36 – Sephora

Too Cool For School Dinoplatz Guggenosaurus Concealer – $28 – Sephora

ABOUT TOO COOL FOR SCHOOL

Too Cool For School is an artistic cosmetic and skincare brand focused on creative experimentation and contemporary culture. The brand was created in 2009 when the founders of Todacosa, a chain of retail cosmetic stores throughout Korea, decided to change course and start their own cosmetics and skincare brand. As a premium retailer, they had seen brands come and go, and realized that quality and uniqueness are what matter most.

Too Cool For School is formulated in South Korea and designed in New York where they regularly collaborate with international artists, sharing a variety of artistic styles in an effort to defy the rules of cosmetic branding and employ its motto: risks are worth taking. The brand’s innovative Egg Skincare line is an international best-seller, designed by NY-based creative director, Young Kim. The artwork for the first artist-collaborative packaging was created with a freelance illustrator in London, and the Dinoplatz packaging was designed by artist Hatori Sando, with whom Too Cool For School has collaborated and sponsored for several years – just one of the many ways that the brand supports the arts. Like Hatori Sando, all of their affiliates are active artists; including designers, painters, musicians, and dancers.

Today, Too Cool For School is one of the most sought after brands in South Korea, is the only Korean brand available at Colette and Gallery Lafayette in Paris, and is available throughout the US in Sephora.

www.toocoolforschool.us

INSTAGRAM:[email protected]

ABOUT KATIE JANE HUGHES

Katie Jane Hughes is based in Brooklyn (originally from the UK), and is the former-Creative Director of Butter London (which she’s just left amicably after 5+ years). She is a super creative artist (makeup, skin and nails), an international fashion week veteran having led the looks for many A-list designers (including Rachel Zoe, Karen Walker, Creatures of the Wind, Milly, and Libertine.

INSTAGRAM:[email protected]