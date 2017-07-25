0 SHARES 6 VIEWS Share Tweet Share Pin Share Send

The Liliana Montoya Swim and Lybethras Swimwear fashion shows were held on Sunday, July 23, 2017 at the Funkshion Tent @ The Collins Park located at 2100 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139. The show featured hair by Glam Squad and Makeup by DIOR Cosmetics.

Notable influencers in attendance included Latin Grammy Artist and singer of “El Perdón,” Nicky Jam, TV host and influencer Kavita Channe currently filming for VH1 Baller Wives, and social media star, model and social influencer, Sacha Kalis (also known as Bahamas Girl), social media influencer Claudia Romani, and NYFW’s youngest 4-year old mini Model and social media star, Taylen Biggs who stole the runway.

ABOUT THE COLLECTIONS:

Liliana Montoya Swim launched their 2018 Mahiladiva “Island of Women” Collection inspired by the unique paradise island of the Maldives. Prices range from $160 – $250

Lybethras Swim launched their 2018 Fundo do Mar Collection inspired by sandy beaches, palm trees, and bright stars overlooking the deep blue ocean. Prices range from $60 – $360.