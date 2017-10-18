0 SHARES 16 VIEWS Share Tweet Share Pin Share Send

Little Kids Rock Benefit 2017 - Inside Little Kids Rock Benefit 2017 - Inside Little Kids Rock Benefit 2017 - Inside Little Kids Rock Benefit 2017 - Inside Little Kids Rock Benefit 2017 - Inside Little Kids Rock Benefit 2017 - Inside Little Kids Rock Benefit 2017 - Inside Little Kids Rock Benefit 2017 - Inside Little Kids Rock Benefit 2017 - Inside Little Kids Rock Benefit 2017 - Inside Little Kids Rock Benefit 2017 - Inside Little Kids Rock Benefit 2017 - Inside Little Kids Rock Benefit 2017 - Inside Little Kids Rock Benefit 2017 - Inside Little Kids Rock Benefit 2017 - Inside Little Kids Rock Benefit 2017 - Inside

Little Kids Rock, the national nonprofit dedicated to transforming lives by restoring, expanding, and innovating music education in public schools, raised $1.3 million at their annual benefit. The evening, which honored Elvis Costello, Bonnie Raitt and City Winery CEO Michael Dorf, was held at the PlayStation Theater.

Costello was presented with the Rocker of the Year Award by actor Mike Myers, and Raitt received the Lifetime Achievement Award from her friend Harry Connick Jr. Grammy nominated soul singer Bettye LaVette, who performed Blackbird during the ceremony, presented to Dorf, who was honored for his extensive philanthropic work, including efforts on behalf of expanding music education for underprivileged youth through the annually produced “Music of” tribute concerts.

The bands of Little Kids Rock – who came in from all across the country for the event – performed their takes on classic hits like “Girl of Fire” and “Sweet Child ‘O Mine.” Grammy Award-winning Blues musician Keb’ Mo’ performed “We’re a Winner” before Costello and Raitt took to the stage to perform their classic hits. Raitt performed “Thing Called Love,” while Costello performed a medley of “Alison” with songs that changed his life as a performer. The chart-topping duo united for “Love Has No Pride” before the Little Kids Rock bands joined them on stage for an inspiring rendition of “All You Need Is Love.”

Additional supporters in attendance included award winner Darlene Love; Musical Director Will Lee; and past honorees Paul Shaffer, band leader and musical director for the Late Show with David Letterman; famed Yankee and Latin Grammy nominee Bernie Williams; Fun. frontman Nate Reuss and fashion designer Charlotte Ronson.