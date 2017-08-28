21 SHARES 1211 VIEWS Share Tweet Share Pin Share Send

The new 7-series from BMW continues to dexterously navigate the fine line between sport and full-sized luxury. It is the astonishing ability to appropriately maneuver with the agility of a sports car without sacrificing comfort that remains a a hallmark of this series.

What do the experts have to say?

Robert Schiano a Senior Client Advisor with BMW for over 30 years explains that, “The 7-series is the most innovative vehicle in its class, offering an unparalleled experience for both drivers and passengers through technology, comfort, and engineering that sets the standard for the future of elite travel while charging into an unimaginable realm of performance.”

Choosing the right 7-series for you:

2018 offers a host of options, including the 740i and 750i, a plug-in hybrid (740e), or two high-end, high-performance versions (Alpina B7 and M760i) with each offering unique engine and horsepower ratings, and either standard or all-wheel drive.

The BMW 750i, reflects the perfect marriage of performance and opulence without the hefty price tag of the Alpina B7 and M760i editions. With a twin-turbocharged V8 engine, it meets and exceeds the expectations of those who have a “need for speed” while answering the battle cry of those consumers seeking a level of luxury that reflects success and a refined eye for aesthetics.

BMW 7 Series 740i

Both the 740i and the all-wheel-drive 740i xDrive have much to offer, including what is hiding under the hood. These models do not disappoint with their 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine and a 320-horsepower rating. Luxury is not an afterthought, as both include multi-zone automatic climate control, a moon-roof, the highest quality leather upholstery, a dynamic and interactive navigation system, and 16-speakers perfected by Harman Kardon to create a fully integrated surround sound system that adds to the overall driving experience.

BMW 7 Series 740e xDrive iPerformance Plug-in Hybrid

The 740e understands that climate change is real and, as such, replaces the standard powertrain with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and a single electric motor, creating an impressive combined 322 horsepower. This “plug and play” luxury hybrid possesses a luxurious list of amenities mirroring those of the 740i.

BMW 7 Series 750i

The BMW 750i is available in both a rear-wheel-drive sedan or the all-wheel-drive 750i xDrive. The biggest difference between these “siblings” comes in the form of horsepower. Enjoy options? The 20-way adjustable front seats allow one to enjoy the perfect custom ride.

BMW 7 Series Alpina B7 xDrive

With a focus on high-performance comes a higher price tag within the 7 Series family. The Alpina B7 xDrive starts at $138,800. Production is limited, and much of the car is quite literally handmade. Enjoy myrtle wood trim, nappa leather seats, and a distinctive massage feature from the front seats. This vehicle takes power and luxury to the next level, and personifies success that will be recognized and respected.

BMW 7 Series M760i xDrive

The M760i xDrive continues to demonstrate that luxury and power were destined to be soul mates. The TwinPower 6.6-liter V12 engine has a 601-horsepower rating. Add to this, automatic adjustable rear seats, active park assist, and the iconic “M” mark, and the $156,700 price tag leaves no room for debate regarding luxury, success, and a keen sense of what it means to be a connoisseur of unapologetic extravagance.

Not all cars are created equal and the entire BMW 7 Series is truly the ultimate driving experience.

Many thanks to Lauderdale BMW of Fort Lauderdale for their help with this article. Serving the South Florida area for nearly 25 years, they take care of all automotive needs under one roof with huge new and pre-owned inventories, flexible financing, and exceptional BMW service and parts.