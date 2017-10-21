0 SHARES 26 VIEWS Share Tweet Share Pin Share Send

FitFlop has teamed up with Michelle Stein, President of AEFFE Group, to introduce the limited edition Loosh Luxe collection, including slides and sandals that blend style and comfort technology for the ultimate fashion forward shoe. The idea for the partnership started after an organic experience Michelle had with FitFlop. She shares, “I tried on my first FitFlop sandal at Corso Como last summer and was astounded by the comfort and style of these sandals. I never wanted to take them off. After much research, I approached the London-based company with a proposal to develop a unique luxury collection.” From an experience to a reality, FitFlop’s Limited Edition Loosh Luxe collection will initially be available exclusively at Barneys starting November 1. Following this launch, the collection will roll out to additional retailers as well as www.FitFlop.com.

President of North America at FitFlop USA, Doug Jakubowski comments, “We are so excited to be working with Michelle Stein and the AEFFE group on our first limited edition collection made exclusively for the luxury market. What is so amazing is that this project came together because her passion and sincerity was, and is, contagious. Our unique technology is not found anywhere else in the footwear industry and because of this, we both agreed that there is no reason comfort shouldn’t exist in the luxury world! This authentic collaborative partnership and the resulting designs are proof that fashion and all-day comfort can and should co-exist!”

The Loosh Luxe collection – a playful take on the current athleisure trend – is crafted using high-end Italian materials, which deliver an elevated and chic touch for which AEFFE is known. Coupled with FitFlop’s Microwobbleboard™ midsole, a biochemically engineered base that uses targeted cushioning throughout various sections of the footstep, the collection is both fashionable

LOOSH-LUXE-SLIDE-METALLIC-LEATHER-GOLD_M13-010 copy LOOSH-LUXE-SLIDE-LEATHER-DUSTYPINK_M12-535 copy LOOSH-LUXE-SLIDE-LEATHER-BLACK_M12-001 copy LOOSH-LUXE-SLIDE-DENIM-DARK-DENIM_M03-595 copy LOOSH-LUXE-SLIDE-SHEARLING-DUSTY-PINK_M04-535 copy LOOSH-LUXE-SLIDE-METALLIC-LEATHER-SILVER_M13-011 copy

The Loosh Luxe Pool Slide is a pared-back sandal made with super soft uppers, lightly padded straps and leather-lined foot beds that you can show off while lounging pool-side or being playful in the park. This shoe comes in a luxurious lamb Nappa leather (black, nude, white), shearling (black, dusty pink), denim (dark blue), and laminated metallic

(silver, gold). SRP: $150 – $395

LOOSH-LUXE-Z-STRAP-SANDAL-METALLIC-LEATHER_M10-011 copy LOOSH-LUXE-Z-STRAP-SANDAL-LEATHER-URBAN-WHITE_M09-194 copy LOOSH-LUXE-Z-STRAP-SANDAL-LEATHER-DUSTY-PINK_M09-137 copy LOOSH-LUXE-Z-STRAP-SANDAL-LEATHER-BLACK_M09-001 copy LOOSH-LUXE-Z-STRAP-SANDAL-METALLIC-LEATHER-GOLD_M10-010 copy

The Loosh Luxe Z-Strap Sandal is a glam, strappy shoe that is made with an ultra-supple luxe Italian leather, softly padded adjustable straps and all-leather linings. The plush design, made available in lamb Nappa leather (black, nude, white), denim (dark blue) and laminated metallic (silver, gold), ups the ante with an LBD or more casual day-time outfit. SRP: $175 – $250

LOOSH-LUXE-CROSS-SLIDE-METALLIC-LEATHER-GOLD_M06-010 copy LOOSH-LUXE-CROSS-SLIDE-LEATHER-URBAN-WHITE_M05-194 copy LOOSH-LUXE-CROSS-SLIDE-LEATHER-NUDE_M05-137 copy LOOSH-LUXE-CROSS-SLIDE-METALLIC-LEATHER-SILVER_M06-011 copy

The Loosh Luxe X Slide boasts buttery soft Italian leather uppers, on-trend cushiony quilting that hugs your feet as well as full-leather linings available in lamb Nappa leather (black, nude, white), denim (dark blue) and laminated metallic (silver, gold). Wear this trendy shoe to dress up your skinny jean and t-shirt look, throw on that leather jacket, and you can walk out the door confident in your stylish look. SRP: $175 – $250

This elevated collection opens a new luxury channel for FitFlop with more chic designs and styles from AEFFE Group and Michelle Stein to come. For more information about FitFlop, please visit us at www.FitFlop.com or follow us on Instagram.

ABOUT FITFLOP

In 2007 Marcia Kilgore, serial entrepreneur and award-winning businesswoman, founded FitFlop, bringing her first biomechanically engineered sandals to thousands of comfort-seeking women around the world. With a decade in the footwear industry, FitFlop has broadened its range to now include shoes for a variety of all-year- round wearing occasions and has introduced a global brand campaign, “FOR SUPERWOMEN,” featuring the iconic actress, Uma Thurman. Celebrating how women juggle many different roles every single day, heroically and without fuss, FitFlop supports them from the ground up to both look and feel good.

#FitFlop | #ForSuperwomen