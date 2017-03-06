Los Angeles Fashion Week and Art Hearts Fashion are one in the same at the Beverly Hilton Hotel

(Los Angeles, CA) They say home is where the heart is, and for thousands of fashionistas from around the world, Art Hearts Fashion is their home at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. From March 11th through March 18th 33 Designers, dozens of artists, and hundreds of models came together to celebrate the art of fashion at Los Angeles Fashion Week. Art Hearts Fashion has revolutionized the fashion world by combining art, philanthropy and fashion while raising awareness for the important causes it supports.

Art Hearts Fashion once again established itself as the largest and most popular fashion platform in Los Angeles. Celebrities in attendance and participating in the shows included: Britney Spears, Cee Lo Green, Ray J, Lil Mama, Michael Costello, Janice Dickinson, Jessica Sutta, Fitness Supermodel Jeff Seid, Married To Medicine Lisa Nicole Cloud, Madeline Stuart, Shaholly Ayers, Christine Devine, Jackie Christie, Christina Johnson, Richie Rich, James Kennedy, Sham Ibrahim, Mame Adjei, Ava Capra, Darius McCrary, Prince Manvendra, Brandon Bailey, Sam Asghari, Marla Solis, WWE Superstar Natalie Eva Marie and many more!

As a voice for artistic and cutting edge designers, Art Hearts Fashion is paving the way toward the future of Fashion Week. Art Hearts Fashion’s philanthropic drive stretches internationally, putting the spotlight on how fashion can promote constructive ideals and influence the progressive evolution of the fashion industry. The platform is proud to raise awareness for organizations including: Aids Healthcare Foundation, Project Cancerland, Make A Wish Foundation, Children’s Hospital LA, & Women’s Cancer Research Foundation.

Guests of the week enjoyed an art gallery reception curated by Six Summit Gallery, pop art from celebrity artist Sham Ibrahim, and a photo experience presented by fotopod booth. This season also included a fashion installation with Nicole Miller, a plus size showcase and several talented designers presented by Best Talent Group. Opening party was hosted by Le Jardin Hollywood and closing Gala was held at Unici Casa.

Runway looks were mastered by the diligent work of April Love Pro Team. Official Hair sponsor Sexy Hair lead by powerhouse duo Cocre8 worked tirelessly backstage to create hundreds of looks throughout the week. Makeup products were provided by Crown Pro, Bdellium tools and Stacked Lashes.

Title Sponsor AIDS Healthcare Foundation promoted #AlwaysInFashion to build awareness about practicing safe sex. AHF is the world’s largest provider of services for HIV/AIDS. To support AHF you can txt “FIGHTAIDS” to 41444 to donate any amount to support the cause.

Sponsors included: AIDS Healthcare Foundation, Sexy Hair, April Love Pro Team, Cocre8, Monster Energy, Huberts Lemonade, Bdellium Tools, Savvy Travelers, Shibue Couture, Six Summit Gallery, FNL Networks, Unici Casa, Le Jardin, Stacked Lashes, Fotopod Booth, The LA Fashion Magazine, FNL Networks, R and R Advantage, Selfie Cookie, Runway TV, Concrete Studios, Neptune, I Am Printing Solutions, Fashion Week Online, RNWY, Uno Chat, New Leaper, and Le Grand Courtage France.