Famed contemporary artist Domingo Zapata, along with partner Bernard Aidan (founder of Catherine Malandrino), debuted the Love x Fashion x Art “art to wear” collection at the infamous theatre The Box on Monday, February 13th.

The Love x Fashion x Art collection featured gender fluid models and performers, including personal muse Jessica Stamp, reenacting a “human” bull fight while wearing authentic hand painted traje de luces boleros. Other highlights included the use of Zapata’s iconic Pandas that can be spotted in various locations around the globe and flamenco dancers from his native Spain.

Zapata has previously collaborated with Alice and Olivia on a capsule collection benefiting the CFDA and a limited edition sneaker launch with Superga that sold out worldwide.

Photo credit: BFA