By:Haiting Tan

In the heart of Milan’s renowned fashion district lies the sublime five star Mandarin Oriental Milan. Just steps away from this urban sanctuary are the city’s most iconic attractions which include the breathtaking Teatro alla Scala opera house, Duomo, and internationally recognized luxury boutiques that solidify Milan’s standing as the design and fashion capital of Italy. Running adjacent to one another, the luxury stores along Via Montenapoleone and Via della Spiga are every shopaholic’s sanctuary. For business travelers, the hotel is also within walking distance to Milan’s financial district. Other famous cultural highlights include the Santa Maria delle Grazie, which houses Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper,” just a brisk walk away.

The signature décor of the Mandarin Oriental embodies an east meets west aesthetic, providing guests with the best of both worlds. Designed by acclaimed designer Antonio Citterio, rooms have a chic contemporary Italian decor enhanced by Asian-inspired touches, leaving rooms as stylish as Milan’s reputation. While there are plenty of world class restaurants planted all over the city, the hotel offers a range of fine dining and al fresco restaurants. Helmed by critically acclaimed chef Antonio Guida, Seta is a fine dining restaurant with al fresco seating for patrons to enjoy the city’s magnificent view. Looking to spend the night in, guests can enjoy a cocktail by the bar or a light aperitivo with friends.

Tired from taking the streets of Milan by storm, guests are encouraged to relax their minds and energize their bodies at the hotel’s spa. Housing six private treatment rooms including two couple suites and a room dedicated to Thai massage therapy, the spa is 900 square meters of blissful heaven. Enticing a romantic aura with the help of powerful aromas of jasmine, thyme and orange, guests will take a dip in the vitality tub before enjoying a soothing exfoliation and body massage. The Italian romance package is priced at EUR 450.

For a more traditional choice, guests can enjoy a four hand body massage. Surrounded by elegant aromas, guests are treated to a facial treatment and can retreat to the spa’s private suite for a light snack post-treatment. As Milan is best enjoyed by foot to truly absorb yourself into the rich architecture, fashionable boutiques, and chic eateries- the Mandarin Oriental is an exquisite oasis from which to explore this dynamic city that celebrates la dolce vita.

Mandarinoriental.com