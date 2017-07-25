0 SHARES 9 VIEWS Share Tweet Share Pin Share Send

On Sunday, July 23rd Australian swimwear brand, Seafolly celebrated its inaugural Miami Beach Swim Week appearance presenting for the first time alongside fellow LVMH private equity owned, and veteran Swim Week presenter, MAAJI, who with this marked the Colombian label’s fifth consecutive Swim Week show.

The “Colombian Magic Meets Australian Summer” themed runway show at The Setai opened up with Seafolly’s Summer 2017 collection. Guests sipped champagne provided by Chandon California as models, including former Miss Universe Gabriela Isler Morales and Thais Martins, strutted down a fluro pink lit runway in high waisted colorful styling, edge lit perspex visors, and metallic accessories. The bright styling was complemented by custom digital animation on a 14-foot-tall LED wall and beats played by Australian DJ Alice Quiddington.

Genelle Walkom, Seafolly’s Creative Director and Head Swimwear Designer was in attendance to oversee the brand’s first venture into Miami Beach Swim Week. Also in attendance was MAAJI Head Designer Juliana Londoño, who continued the night by taking guests on a “MAAJICAL” journey to South America with the presentation of their Spring 2018 “This Is Paradise” swim and activewear collection.

Inspired by the brand’s roots, the MAAJI collection highlighted florals, palm and other foliage prints found in the 100% Colombian brand’s native paradise. Mixed with elements such as marble-effects, stripes, corals and denim, MAAJI’s attention to detail made this trip one to remember giving a romantic touch to the earthy collection with subtle and overstated ruffles, artisanal weavings, embroideries and knots.

MAAJI’s runway show, featuring pieces exclusively designed for the event, transitioned through six key color groups each reminiscent of those found in the natural beauty of Colombia. Models began the show adorned in terra cotta tones, such as dusty red and pomegranate, followed by deep blue tones, vivid oranges, rich greens closed with icy blue and earthy mauve.

Latin Grammy Award-winning Colombian group ChocQuibTown closed the night out performing at an “Colombian Magic meets Australian Summer” themed after party in which show guests sipped champagne provided by Chandon California.



