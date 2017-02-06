For a limited time, renowned designer Yigal Azrouel has launched YYIGAL, an architecturally influenced capsule collection, available exclusively at Macy’s that embodies the sophisticated and feminine spirit of his eponymous line. YYIGAL brand continues the legacy of seasonal signatures including tops, blouses, faux-leather motorcycle jackets, intricate dresses and a statement jumpsuit. Found throughout

each design is the thoughtful consideration of fabric fluidity, seam placement, patchwork, cutouts, shape and form for a modern yet timeless take on high style. This elegant and affordably priced 24 piece collection launches officially on February 15 online at Macys.com and in their 149 stores nationwide. Here’s a sneak peek at this collection which is sure to sell out.