By Peter Elston.

Enjoy the best this season has to offer with celebrity favorite MAMO Restaurant’s new Spring Menu, featuring an array of delectable dishes prepared with only the freshest ingredients. Appetizers include the flavorful Tartare di tonno con zucchine alla scapece (tuna tartare with zucchini salad in raspberries vinegar), Calamarata (stir-fried squids, pesto, cherry tomatoes and olives) and Carciofi, radicchio, mele e grana (artichokes, radicchio, apples and shaved grana). Entrees include the decadent Spaghetti ai ricci di mare e caviale (spaghetti with sea urchin and black caviar), Halibut fresco al cartoccio con fonduta di tartufo (fresh halibut baked in foil with truffle fondue) and Tagliata di filetto al gorgonzola (sliced 8oz tenderloin with gorgonzola sauce). For lunch, the restaurant offers a selection of lighter dishes such as Panino del Giorno (panino of the day), Misticanze con gamberoni e condimento all’arancia (mixed greens with shrimps and orange dressing), and Halibut impanato in panko con pomodorini concassé (panko breaded halibut with diced tomatoes salad). A $28 3-course prix fixe lunch menu is offered Monday through Friday 12:00pm–3:30pm.

For those who like to end the meal on a sweet note, do not miss the prepared-to-order Sorbetto al Limone, the decadent Opera Cake or the velvety Mousse al Cioccolato. MAMO also offers a selection of homemade cakes, such as the Torta di Meringa e Vaniglia and Torta al Cioccolato. MAMO continues to draw locals and visitors alike to New York's bustling SoHo neighborhood.