Mario Cantone, who was our cover star a few years ago, will be performing at the Cafe Carlyle June 20-23 in New York.

We can’t wait to see him shine!

ABOUT MARIO CANTONE

(from imdb) Mario Cantone is probably best known at home in the US as a comedian, impressionist and singer but he has also made a name for himself as a very successful Broadway actor, appearing in “Love! Valor! Compassion!” in 1995 as well as a number of off-Broadway Shakespeare productions including “The Tempest” and “The Taming of the Shrew”.

He made his TV debut in 1987 in a local children’s show in New York, Steampipe Alley (1987) and his comedy work has been frequently showcased, but he’s probably better known to international audiences as Anthony in Sex and the City (1998).