0 SHARES 8 VIEWS Share Tweet Share Pin Share Send

Last night NYC nightlife legends joined, Mark Fleischman, at the launch for his new book, Inside Studio 54 – The Real Story of Sex, Drugs and Rock ‘n’ Roll from Former Studio 54 Owner.

Cornelia Guest, R. Couri Hay, Anthony Hayden-Guest, Carmen D’Alessio, Denise Chatman, Erik von Brook, George Wayne, Gail Evertz, Gordon von Broock, Mimi Leonard Fleischman, and Patrick McMullan hosted the launch party for Inside Studio 54 – The Real Story of Sex, Drugs and Rock ‘n’ Roll from Former Studio 54 Owner by Mark Fleischman at PH-D Rooftop Lounge at Dream Downtown on September 21st.

Friends including Carolina Herrera’s husband Reinaldo Herrera, Nicole Miller, Governor Andrew Cuomo’s daughter Mariah Kennedy Cuomo, Luann de Lesseps, Randy Jones from The Village People, and Tom D’Agostino congratulated Mark as he signed books on the rooftop bar while watching a beautiful sunset, enjoying cocktails and dancing to throwback tunes from the disco era including Gloria Gaynor’s ‘I Will Survive.’

Inside Studio 54 gives an unrestricted behind-the-scenes tour of the infamous club, through the crowd to a place where celebrities, and the beautiful people swilled champagne and share lines of cocaine using rolled up $100 bills. The book is currently available for order via Amazon and at Barnes & Noble stores across the country.

Mark Fleischman purchased Studio 54 when its original owners, Steve Rubell and Ian Schrager went to prison for tax evasion. Inside Studio 54 he gives an unrestricted behind-the-scenes tour of the infamous club where Andy Warhol, Liza Minelli, Mick Jagger, spent many an evening. This is an unfettered tell-all and will prove nostalgic for those who manage to remember being there and engrossing for readers wishing they were.

Mark successfully ran the club until 1986, before opening Tatou in New York and then LA, before eventually finding sobriety at Rancho la Puerta, and moving into the health field. Mark and his wife Mimi currently co-own and operate four Bar Method studios in LA and franchise 12 more studios in the surrounding area.