It is no wonder that New York City is one of the most exciting places to see in the world! The bright lights, the fascinating skyscrapers, colorful people, not to mention all the books, movies and songs dedicated to it, are among few of the reasons to come here. Even its informal nickname – the city that never sleeps – is enough to get one’s blood flowing. But in such a fast pace, it is easy for visitors as well as locals to forget taking care of one of the most essential needs of our body: to relax.

Here are just a few of the options offered:

Traditional Turkish Bath Ritual

Duration: 45 Minutes | Price: USD 195.00

Our Traditional bath submerges you in an ancient Turkish experience unlike anywhere else in New York City! This ritual combines the tradition of the Turkish bath and modern luxury while naturally detoxing and purifying your body and spirit. As toxins are cleared, blood circulation increases and your immune system is stimulated allowing for both physical and mental relax- ation & rejuvenation.

The Traditional Turkish Bath Ritual is performed on the “Gobektasi”, a heated marble slab located in the center of the bath. The treatment is a combination of deep exfoliation & a cleansing massage which cleanses your body while easing muscle tension.

Upon arrival for your treatment you will be given a traditional “Peshtamel” a Turkish linen that is gently wrapped around your body.

The therapist uses original techniques with a “Kese”, a glove mitt to exfoliate and deeply cleanse your body. The treatment leaves you with silky smooth skin and an exhilarating feeling of wellbeing. For optimum results we recom- mend laying on the heated marble slab for 20 minutes prior to your treatment and relaxing next to the “kurna”, a small marble basin, while pouring water on your entire body with the copper bowl.

To best prepare for this once in a lifetime experience, we suggest that you do not apply any body lotion, cream, or perfumes prior to your treatment.

ALPINE ARNICA DEEP TISSUE MASSAGE

Duration: 60 Minutes / Price: USD 185.00 | 90 Minutes / Price: USD 275.00 Our uniquely focused massage relaxes sore muscles and stiff joints with Russian massage techniques and the best pain relievers from nature’s pharmacy: Arnica, Sweet Birch and Magnesium.

FEATURED PRODUCTS: Alpine Arnica Bath & Body Oil, Mighty Mint Rescue Cream, Sea Fennel Massage Wax, Arnica Muscle & Joint Gel, Sweet Birch Deep Muscle Rub

NIRVANA STRESS RELIEF MASSAGE

Duration: 60 Minutes / Price: USD 195.00 | 90 minutes / Price: USD 285.00 You select your aroma therapeutic journey with this deeply revitalizing experience. Our treatment uses aromatherapy and deep tissue massage to unwind the body, re-boot the mind, and transform stress into balance & clarity.

FEATURED PRODUCTS: Lavender Blossom Bath & Body Oil, Aromatic Alchemy Blends, Sea Fennel Massage Wax, Wild Lime Revitalizing Scalp & Hair Oil, Mighty Mint Rescue Cream

CLASSIC SWEDISH MASSAGE

Duration: 60 Minutes / Price: USD 185.00 | 90 Minutes / Price: USD 275.00 Classic and calming, this massage uses firm yet gentle strokes & technique to reduce tensions & fatigue. This treatment aims to improve blood flow & ease stress.

Facial Treatments

BIO-ENERGY LIFTTM REMINERALIZING FACIAL

Duration: 60 Minutes / Price: USD 145.00

This luxurious treatment delivers instant skin rejuvenation by accelerating cellular respiration, bringing fatigued, over-stressed skin back to life. Therapeutic vitamins and minerals are used to firm, lift, & revitalize the skin.

FEATURED PRODUCTS: Bio-Energy LiftTM Contouring Serum, Bio-Energy LiftTM Contouring Cream, Pear Fig Polishing Enzyme Peel, Sea Fennel Massage Wax

PURE RESULTS FACIAL

Duration: 60 Minutes / Price: USD 145.00

Customized to meet your skin’s specific concerns, the session begins with an exfoliating treatment to sweep away dead surface cells & impurities, Expect dramatic results in appearance, radiance, smoothness, and firmness.

FEATURED PRODUCTS: Plant Stem Cell Booster Serum, Vitamin C15 Wrinkle Repair Serum, Argon & Peptide Wrinkle Repair Cream

MOISTURE DRENCH FACIAL

Duration: 60 Minutes / Price: USD 145.00

Nature’s cure for thirsty, moisture-deprived skin. This hydrating facial immediately replenishes the skin with deeply hydrating botanical blends. A sensorial Soothing Hibiscus Enzyme Peel smooths and calms stressed skin.

A nourishing facial massage utilizing the Gotu Kola Healing Balm leaves skin radiant and protected from harsh environmental elements. Ideal for high altitudes, extreme weather and desert climates.

FEATURED PRODUCTS: White Tea Antioxidant Mask, Soothing Hibiscus Enzyme Peel, Gotu Kola Healing Balm

MEN’S REBALANCING FACIAL

Duration: 60 Minutes / Price: USD 145.00

Customized for men’s skin care needs, this balancing facial effectively renews skin tone and texture while helping to soothe and restore devitalized, sun-damaged or razor-burned skin.

FEATURED PRODUCTS: Clarifying Facial Wash, Daily Defense Moisturizer, Pear Fig Polishing Enzyme Peel

Body Care Treatments: Body Wraps

LEMON VERBENA HYDRATING BODY TREATMENT

Duration: 60 Minutes / Price: USD 195.00 | 90 Minutes / Price: USD 285.00

This treatment is a two-step treatment. First, the skin is polished and nourished with a deep scrub treatment and then the body is drenched in a soothing deep hydration treatment leaving skin radiant and deeply nourished.

FEATURED PRODUCTS: Lemon Verbena Body Polish and Lavender Blossom Bath & Body Oil and/or Sicilian Bergamot Body Lotion

ESPRESSO MUD DETOXIFYING BODY TREATMENT

Duration: 60 Minutes / Price: USD 195.00 | 90 Minutes / Price: USD 285.00

This detoxifying treatment starts with a vigorous exfoliation that stimulates circulation by using volcanic Pumice and Coffee Arabica. Then, a warm wrap with mineral-rich Black Silt Clay and herbal extracts is applied to help smooth and firm the skin.

FEATURED PRODUCTS: Espresso Mud Body Scrub and Ginger Root Bath & Body Oil and/or Sicilian Bergamot Body Lotion

MOISTURE DRENCH SKIN CONDITIONING TREATMENT

Duration: 60 Minutes / Price: USD 195.00 | 90 Minutes / Price: USD 285.00

The ultimate skin conditioning treatment begins with a hypnotic massage, layering a warm mineral-rich Seaweed serum infused with aromatic Japanese Ume Plum extracts to revitalize the skin. Then, a detailed massage with our Sea Fennel Massage Wax to deeply seal in moisture for a silky, satin finish.

FEATURED PRODUCTS: Seaweed Body Wrap and Sea Fennel Massage Wax

Facial Enhancements

EYE CONTOUR TREATMENT

Duration: 15 Minutes / Price: USD 40.00

This intensive treatment is designed to reduce puffiness, undereye discoloration and the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

FEATURED PRODUCTS: Vitamin K Brightening Eye Serum, Rosehip Seed Regenerating Facial Oil, Aloe Replenishing Gel Mask

HYDRATING LIP TREATMENT

Duration: 15 Minutes / Price: USD 40.00

This deeply moisturizing treatment is designed to gently exfoliate dry, flaky skin and leave lips smooth and supple. (15 Minutes)

FEATURED PRODUCTS: Primrose Eye & Upper Lip Treatment Cream, Oat Cleansing Facial Polish, Carrot Seed Soothing Facial Oil