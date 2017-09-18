0 SHARES 3 VIEWS Share Tweet Share Pin Share Send

Mercado Global’s annual celebration is the organization’s premier New York fundraising event that brings together leaders from the fashion, business, finance, and international development sectors to support Mercado Global’s innovative poverty alleviation model and raise awareness around the growing ethical fashion movement.

Mercado Global Celebration is an evening of dinner to support women entrepreneurs on October 18, 2017 at the The Prince George Ballroom (15 East 27th street, New York). The benefit will honor Target and Accompany with the Global Impact Award and Pamela Love with the 2017 Fashion Forward Visionary Award.

Chaired by Yaz Hernández, this year’s will celebrate Mercado Global’s work to empower women and promote ethical practices in the fashion industry. Business leaders, top retailers, major philanthropists, and members of the press will enjoy an evening of inspiration and action set against a three-course dinner, open bar, silent auction, which starts at 6:30 and an after- party featuring a special guest DJ from 9PM to midnight.

For Tables:

Underwriter Sponsor | $20,000

Table for 10 that includes all the benefits of the “Empowering Enterprise Sponsor,”

plus premier table seating and an exclusive pre-event meet and greet with honoree and press.

Empowering Enterprise Sponsor | $15,000

– Table for 10 – Full page ad in event program

– Speaking engagement featuring MG Executive Director or private sample sale at your choice of venue

– Service trip opportunity to Mercado Global headquarters in Guatemala

– Complimentary Mercado Global Fall/Winter ’17 product for each attendee

Social Innovator Sponsor | $10,000

– Table for 10

– Half page ad in event program

– Recognition during speaking program

– Speaking engagement featuring MG Executive Director or private sample sale at your choice of venue

Educate to Empower Sponsor | $5,000

-Table for 10

– Quarter page ad in event program and online communication tools and recognition during speaking program

For Tickets:

Empowering Enterprise Individual Ticket | $1,500

Social Innovator Individual Ticket | $1,000

Educate to Empower Individual Ticket | $500

Young Professional Ticket (35 and under) | $350

After Party Entrance Ticket | $75 (from 9PM to Midnight)

For Tickets: https://www.eventbee.com/v/mgc2017#/tickets