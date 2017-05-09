Here is a FIRST LOOK at the most talked about celebrity looks as the fashion elite gather at the iconic The Mark Hotel, en route to New York’s most coveted annual event, the 2017 Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Anna Wintour, Rei Kawakubo, Isha Ambani, La La Anthony, Freja Beha, Sonia Ben Ammar, Haley Bennett, Sofia Boutella, Coco Brandolini, Jessica Chastain, Zendaya Coleman, Jennifer Connelly, Olivia Cooke, Elizabeth Cordry, Cara Delevigne, Lily-Rose Depp, Celine Dion, Elle Fanning, Corinne Foxx, Cynthia Erivo, Rila Fukushima, Selena Gomez, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Lily James, Riley Keough, Jemima Kirke, Karlie Kloss, Diane Kruger, Brie Larson, Brandon Lee, Andre Leon Talley, Heloise Letissier, Laura Love, Lisa Love, Baz Luhrmann, Austin Mahone, Catherine Martin, Stacy Martin, Theresa Mingus, Mandy Moore, Janelle Monáe, Roisin Murphy, Ruth Negga, Lupita Nyong’o, Ben Platt, Sarah Paulson, Emily Ratajkowski, Francesco Risso, Tracee Ellis Ross, Lea Seydoux, Bee Shaffer, Charles Shaffer, Tabitha Simmons, Matt Smith, Mario Testino ….and many more departed the hotel at sundown to attend the annual Met Gala.

