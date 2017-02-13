ABOUT MICHAEL COSTELLO:

Michael Costello is a fashion designer based out of Los Angeles, CA. A self-taught prodigy, Michael Costello has built an empire by making women of all shapes and sizes feel beautiful and upending an industry that lacked diversity and excitement to reach millennials, like him.

Fashion was something that came naturally to Michael – from starting at the age of two by drawing dresses on his bed- room walls to opening his first store at ffifteen. While many fans recognize him from Lifetime’s “Project Runway” franchise, Michael’s brand has blossomed into an international household name beyond mainstream television.