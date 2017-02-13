Michael Costello debuted his Fall/Winter 2017 Collection on Thursday, February 9th at 7:30pm in Gallery I at Skylight Clarkson Square. The Michael Costello woman this season is the enviable vixen, which could be described as the coolest chick on the planet. She is a rock and roller who takes center stage with her magnetic charisma and extravagant nature. She knows who to attract almost any eye and how to turn a cold shoulder to those who don’t understand her fire. We are telling her love story this season because when a woman with this much magic falls in love, it is a story that everyone wants to watch.
Michael Costello’s exquisite designs dominate every prestigious red carpet award show – from the Grammys to the Oscars. His unparalleled instinct to perfectly enhance the natural hourglass figure has garnered the attention of stars like Beyoncé, JLo, Lady Gaga, Kate Hudson, and more. He has been featured in all major fashion publications including Vogue, WWD, NY Times, Harpers Bazaar and Apparel News. Several of Michael’s dresses are on display at the Grammys Museum.
Michael Costello is a fashion designer based out of Los Angeles, CA. A self-taught prodigy, Michael Costello has built an empire by making women of all shapes and sizes feel beautiful and upending an industry that lacked diversity and excitement to reach millennials, like him.
Fashion was something that came naturally to Michael – from starting at the age of two by drawing dresses on his bed- room walls to opening his first store at ffifteen. While many fans recognize him from Lifetime’s “Project Runway” franchise, Michael’s brand has blossomed into an international household name beyond mainstream television.