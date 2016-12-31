By:Haiting Tan

Featuring a progressive American cuisine, Shay and Ivy is owned by two young and talented restaurant entrepreneurs. Already establishing Atwood Kitchen and Bar Room, Evan Rosenberg and Daniel Rieger, opened this chic and trendy restaurant in midtown Manhattan.

Helmed by executive chef Brad Warner, the restaurant features an extended menu of cocktails, fresh-pressed juices and a premiere coffee program. To satisfy the palettes of upscale New Yorkers, Shay and Ivy serves brunch. Their menu includes traditional American comfort foods such as a classic omelet or stuffed French toast. If you’re looking for something more substantial, don’t hesitate to try the ginger skirt steak salad. Made with baby arugula topped with black radish, clementine, enoki mushroom, roasted beets and doused in ginger miso vinaigrette, salad has never been so delicious. A signature item on the menu, guests can sample the Shay and Ivy burger starring a juicy grass-fed beef patty topped with aged white cheddar with a side of thrice-cooked fries.

A casual dining ambience, Shay and Ivy is the ideal for busy New Yorkers located in the Flatiron neighborhood. Indulge in the raw bar that offers fresh east and west coast oysters and citrus poached chill shrimp with serrano chili cocktail and charred lemon. Their fall specialties include a modern interpretation of Asian fusion dishes. The spice rubbed yellowfin tuna is paired with uni rice wine vinaigrette, topped with a sea bean edamame puree. Or try the confit duck spring roll wrapped with pickled mango, red cabbage and ginger ponzu. If there’s room for dessert, the Meyer lemon cheesecake is a must try. With an almond biscotti crust topped with preserved blackberries, it will leave you craving for more.

Taking a twist on traditional dishes, it’s Shay and Ivy embody the spirit of contemporary American cuisine in a convivial atmosphere that provides a perfect respite from the bustling New York pace.

39 W 24 St | 646 666 8635 | Shayandivyny.com