This week, Mionetto Prosecco USA, announced the call for submissions for the second annual ‘Mionetto Cocktail Challenge.’ Working in partnership with Time Inc.’s Food & Wine, contestants across the country will be able to submit an original Mionetto sparkling cocktail recipe into one of two groups: bartending professionals and consumers (intended for the general public). After narrowing down the submissions, the top three finalists in each category will be invited to a special mix-off event at the Food & Wine test kitchen in New York City. The professional champion will be featured in Food & Wine and the consumer champion will receive a trip for two to Italy to visit the land of Prosecco. Finalists will be determined by Justin Noel, top NYC-based mixologist, Food & Wine editor, and Enore Ceola, managing director and CEO of Mionetto USA.

The inaugural challenge in 2016 received over 600 entries, but ultimately two cocktails reigned supreme. On the consumer level, Dassy Pawlik from Buffalo, New York won with her inspired recipe, “Pompelmo Spruzzo,” which took Mionetto’s Brut Prosecco to another level. Meanwhile, the professional winner Patti Scarf from Kalamazoo, Michigan took a refreshing approach with the “Cucumber Fizz,” pairing the flagship Mionetto Prosecco Brut with cucumber, gin, and simple syrup.

Submit your recipe today at http://mionettococktailchallen ge.com/

ABOUT MIONETTO PROSECCO USA

Mionetto has been Italy’s foremost Prosecco producer for over 125 years with an established reputation for quality, tradition and innovation. The winery was founded in 1887 by Francesco Mionetto in the small village of Valdobbiadene, located just north of Venice, in the heart of the Prosecco region. Mionetto is one of the area’s oldest wine producers with long-established relationships with star growers, ensuring a consistent supply of quality grapes. As the only Prosecco producer who bottles-to-order, Mionetto ensures ultimate freshness and superior quality. Mionetto has been named a ‘Hot Brand’ for the sixth consecutive year by Impact magazine and received the ‘Growth Brand’ award for the fifth consecutive year by Beverage Information Group.