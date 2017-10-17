0 SHARES 10 VIEWS Share Tweet Share Pin Share Send

Hailing all the way from New Zealand, MitoQ might be the solution to many of the issues presented by aging. With a scientific breakthrough that allowed researchers to develop a product that targets the mitochondria, it’s now likely possible with both supplements and skin care to reenergize the cells involved in the aging process, without being “anti” anything. By targeting the cells responsible for both looking and acting differently as you age, the brand claims the product naturally reenergizes your body to look and feel younger in what MitoQ calls “healthy aging.”

At the brand’s launch in New York City, model and actress Molly Sims spoke about her own concerns about aging, as well as her thoughts on the language surrounding it. The 44-year-old mother of three admitted that her skin care regimen has changed drastically since having children, but she still makes time to address her personal skin concerns.

“MitoQ supports healthy aging by increasing the availability of energy and reducing free radical damage at a cellular level,” the brand says. “Within your skin, MitoQ works to rejuvenate and repair, support youthful collagen and elastin production, and reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and age spots. Helping you to look and feel like your younger self.” – Dr. Susanne Bennet











