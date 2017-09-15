0 SHARES 3 VIEWS Share Tweet Share Pin Share Send

Celebrity and famed chef Michael Schulson introduces his modern Japanese fare at the well-established Monkitail restaurant at The Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood FL, his seventh restaurant. Guests can expect a menu derived from Schulson’s take on contemporary classic Izakaya, featuring small plates and sushi as well as an array of specialty cocktails and the inevitable Sake.

The dangling glass lanterns offer a taste of tradition, while the dim lighting and rich dark woods complete the chic sultry space to create a setting that compliments the charming dishes. In addition, guests will find a musical haven tucked away beyond the main dining room. Nokku is a discreet cocktail lounge with four private karaoke rooms. The bevy of specialty crafted cocktails and extensive sake list to encourage you to sing into the night.

Monkitail at the Diplomat Beach Resort

3555 S Ocean Drive, Hollywood, FL

954 602 8755 | Monkitail.com