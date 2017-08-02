0 SHARES 3 VIEWS Share Tweet Share Pin Share Send

The French Maison once again enlisted French photographer Brigitte Lacombe to shoot the latest Christian Dior Fall 2017 ad campaign.

The campaign stars Ruth Bell, who also starred in the Spring 2017 Campaign. Other models includes Adwoa Aboah, Fernanda Ly, Grace Hartzel, Selena Forrest, Ellen Rosa, Aira Ferreira, Camille Hurel and Jing Wen.



Similar to the runway show, the models were photographed in black leather hats and various shades of blue clothing, where they all look like a stylish denim army. The ad also features the brand’s latest bag designs, such as the Dioraddict, studded Lady Dior and Diorama, J’adior Flap and Dior Oblique canvas bags.

Meet the nine models from the Fall 2017 campaign off set at the shoot.