Morphew, The Luxury Vintage Clothing Archive and Showroom

On Wednesday September 7th, Morphew kicked off New York Fashion week with a curated collection of trends selected from their high-end vintage clothing archive of over 5,000 rare fabrics and designs.

Founded by Bridgette Morphew and Jason Lyon, Morphew is frequented by design houses who scour the racks of vintage and reconstructed Halston, Schiaparelli, Moschino, and Chanel pieces for inspiration, while fashion icons including Nicole Richie, Kate Moss, Kim Kardashian and Florence Welch are frequent wearers of their pieces.

Based on their insight and interactions with lead designers and stylists, the duo presented four trends they identified as gaining in popularity for Spring/Summer 2017.