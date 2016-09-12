Morphew, The Luxury Vintage Clothing Archive and Showroom

On Wednesday September 7th, Morphew kicked off New York Fashion week with a curated collection of trends selected from their high-end vintage clothing archive of over 5,000 rare fabrics and designs.
Founded by Bridgette Morphew and Jason Lyon, Morphew is frequented by design houses who scour the racks of vintage and reconstructed Halston, Schiaparelli, Moschino, and Chanel pieces for inspiration, while fashion icons including Nicole Richie, Kate Moss, Kim Kardashian and Florence Welch are frequent wearers of their pieces.
Based on their insight and interactions with lead designers and stylists, the duo presented four trends they identified as gaining in popularity for Spring/Summer 2017.
- Structured minimalism: Morphew presented pieces from iconic minimalistic brands including Comme de Garcons, Calvin Klein, Yohji Yamamoto and Gianfranco Ferré, that demonstrate how the stark yet structured pieces that will continue to dominate catwalks and stores throughout the next season, are inspired by great designers of our past.
- Rebuilt & Reworked Lace: Attendees saw selection of lace pieces from the Victorian era through to the 1930’s, and bias cut dresses with rebuilt layers of lace and chiffon that create a soft femininity.
- Florals for Luxurious Leisure Wear: Evolving from the “athleisure wear” of past seasons, vintage kimonos from brands including Kenzo demonstrated an updated, East-Asian inspired style of luxurious yet leisurely dress. Embroidered textiles from the 1920’s and 1930’s featured traditional golds, and touches of the gothic.
- Geometric: The vintage Oscar de la Renta, Yves Saint Laurent, Donna Karen, and Giorgio di Sant' Angelo pieces on show demonstrated how the geometric, tribal inspired prints of the 1970’s, indigo blue, earth tones and kaleidoscope, geometric patterns will return once again for next season.
Alongside the highly curated collection of rare pieces that are kept in their original form, Bridgette and Jason are founders of Morphew Lab – a place where antique fashion, contextual history, future trends and technology meet. Bridgette and Jason create original designs that are built using vintage fabrics to create unique pieces that are both modern, and ripe with historical references. The duality and tension that exist between antique pieces and contemporary fashion serve as a limitless source of inspiration for Bridgette and Jason.