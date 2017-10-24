2 SHARES 141 VIEWS Share Tweet Share Pin Share Send

From moxy-hotels.marriott.com

Moxy Times Square is an energetic alternative to the typical hotel experience, where affordable rates don’t mean sacrificing style or comfort. Yabu Pushelberg delivers 612 cleverly designed bedrooms and immersive social spaces for co-working and mingling. Five new dining and nightlife destinations from TAO Group culminate in Magic Hour, NYC’s largest all-season indoor/outdoor hotel rooftop lounge. Comprised of multiple bars and an urban amusement park theme, the unmatched skyline views are not-to-be-missed.

Join a sunrise fitness class on the roof. Grab a healthy bite from The Pickup. Indulge in a modern take on fish and chips at Legasea, or charter some space and meet up with the locals at Bar Moxy. Whatever your inclination, #GetAwayWithIt at Moxy Times Square.

WHEN

October 25, 2017

ATTENDEES

Malin Akerman, Krysten Ritter, Chanel Iman (+ boyfriend Sterling Shepard), Coco Rocha, Victor Cruz, Miles Chamley-Watson, Slick Woods, Ruth Gruca, Cordell Broadus, Jenne Lombardo, Phillipe Blond, David Blond, De Se, Ian Isiah, That Girl Sussi, Jacqueline Jablonski, Total Freedom, Fatherhood, Matthew Mazur, Brandon Maxwell, George Kotsiopoulos, Jazzelle Zanaughtti