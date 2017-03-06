Barbara Tober (chairman emeritus) and Michele Cohen (chairman) at the Museum of Arts and Design hosted a glamorous evening in honor of Joan Juliet Buck celebrating her new memoir The Price of Illusion. This was the very first of many parties to come for this author. Barbara, the former longtime editor of Brides magazine, and Joan, former editor of French Vogue, together made a toast to their shared history as alumnae of Conde Nast, which they described as both a ‘finishing school’ and ‘hell’. Every copy of the book on hand sold that night, while MAD took orders for more.