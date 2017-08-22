17 SHARES 26 VIEWS Share Tweet Share Pin Share Send

Naïa Resort and Spa in Placencia, Belize has been honored with first place in the Maya Spa Experience Competition. The twelve competing teams from all over the country were tasked with creating a comprehensive experience that reflects Belize’s Maya heritage and incorporates the traditional healing practices of the culture. The treatment created by Naïa Resort and Spa utilized all five senses and included smudging, a footbath, massage treatment, cupping, clay body masque, herbal bath wrap, facial masque & hair bath, and a closing ritual. The 90-minute treatment included a combination of healing products, many of which originate from Belize. Naïa Resort & Spa opened with a focus to offer a culturally enriched experience in Belize, as well as an opportunity to bring wellness, locally sourced ingredients and fresh, healthy food to each guest. Overlooking the freshwater lagoons. Naïa Spa is home to a full Fitness Center, a Yoga & Movement Studio and Reflections, a Spa Cafe and Juice Bar

The Belize based event, judged by experts from around the region, encouraged the entrants to feature Belizean made products within a comprehensive wellness experience that includes massage, aromatherapy, chants and other rituals practiced by the ancient inhabitants of Mesoamerica. Naïa Resort and Spa’s winning experience focused on the Maya spiritual way of healing. The name of the treatment, “U Quikuna Chel,” translates to “healing of light or spirit,” in honor of the Maya spiritual practices that have been in existence for over 2000 years. The winning spa team consisted of Lisa Brachacek, Aurora Saqui, Yadiera Gutierrez, and Dominica Busano. They will be demonstrating their signature treatment at the annual expo in Belize City in September and will participate in a larger Caribbean wide wellness initiative.The Belize Trade and Development Service (BELTRAIDE) and the Belize Spa and Wellness Association sponsored the competition.

“We are so honored to have won,” shares Anne-Marie McNeil, Spa Manager at Naïa Resort and Spa. “Our therapists are among the best in the country and with the guidance of Aurora and Lisa our team was able to put together a truly authentic Maya Spa experience.”

Naia Resort & Spa

The newly opened Naïa Resort and Spa combines warm Belizean hospitality with barefoot luxury and transformational wellness experiences. Located along nearly a mile of Placencia beachfront, the resort features 35 individual residences and an unparalleled spa boasting six spacious treatment rooms. The resort also offers a fitness center, Yoga and Movement Studio, three restaurants and countless activities on land and in the water. Whether snorkeling on the hemisphere’s longest barrier reef, indulging in a customized spa ritual, or relaxing among the resort’s secluded beach houses and swimming pools, Naïa will offer endless opportunities for discovery. http://www.naiaresortandspa.com