On Thursday April 27, 2017, Nick Cannon made his debut as Wendy’s first co-host of The Wendy Williams Show. Nick showed up (barely) dressed in a leather jacket, shirtless, sporting a turban. The two kicked off the full hour with a juicy Hot Topics, chatting about today’s hottest celebrity stories. Wendy didn’t hold back interviewing Nick, discussing all the buzz surrounding his relationship with ex-wife, Mariah Carey.

Wendy asked, “Are you and Mariah still sleeping together? In my mind, you are and there would be nothing wrong with that.” Cannon replied, “There would be nothing wrong with that, but that’s not the case.” He set the record straight saying, “There’s nothing but unconditional love there, I mean she’s gorgeous but you know, I’m respectful. I put the kids to bed and I go home.”

Wendy went on to discuss the couples past, asking what was the “Most diva thing you’ve ever seen Mariah do?” Cannon replied, “have twins” he went on jokingly, saying “she shut the whole hospital down. When they were born, she made me play music as they was coming out,” he said, “It was fantasy. They was dancing … to Fantasy.” Wendy teased Nick about being the one who broke up Mariah’s relationship with ex-fiance James Packer. Cannon responded saying, “I wanted her to be with a billionaire! More yachts for everybody!”

Nick also touched upon the couples split saying, “I feel like when two people are in a relationship it should be about growth.” He went on, “It should be a situation where everyone’s becoming a better human being in relationship. So when you get to a point where there’s no longer any growth and you’re not bettering each other … I felt like it was probably best, especially for our children, since they’re the number one priority, if I could be the best human being and the best father from outside of that house.” “It was all my fault,” he joked. “I did it.” Watch the full interview below!

