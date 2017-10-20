0 SHARES 38 VIEWS Share Tweet Share Pin Share Send

As Partner, Show Director and Executive VP of Art Miami, Nick Korniloff oversees the management and creative direction for Art Miami, CONTEXT, Aqua Art Miami, Art Wynwood, Art NY and CONTEXT NY and Palm Beach Modern + Contemporary. Korniloff has over two decades of experience in art fair management and production. His continued commitment to create new opportunities for the international art community through the development of new art fairs and collaborative partnerships has attracted some of the most prestigious galleries both in the contemporary and classical markets. He is known as a leader in the industry and has been touted as an expert in connecting dealers with new and affluent international collectors. Art & Auction Magazine acknowledged Korniloff’s work in repositioning Art Miami in its Power List. This year, Art Miami’s sister fair CONTEXT Art Miami will present over 100 contemporary galleries featuring one-of-a-kind talent from emerging and established galleries including ANNA ZORINA GALLERY, Corey Helford Gallery and 11.12 Gallery.

Miami Art Week

“Everyone in the art world descends on Miami for this important cultural event. This is the bellwether for the art fair market in America, and it only gets stronger,” said Nick Korniloff, director of Art Miami, which is the city’s original and longest running contemporary and modern art fair.

Art Miami, along with its sister fair, CONTEXT is set to debut it’s new waterfront location on Biscayne Bay for it’s 28th installment and will kick off Miami Art Week; starting on December 5th with a VIP Preview before opening to the public on December 6th through the 10th. This year’s Preview will benefit the Perez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) for the sixth consecutive year. Art Miami has already donated more than $150,000 to further the museum’s collection and mission. The event will be sponsored by Christie’s Real Estate. As always, Art Miami will showcase an array of iconic and exemplary works, dynamic projects and special installations from more than 140 international galleries from over 22 countries.

Biscayne Bay: New Location

“Every year the quality of works shown at Art Miami and CONTEXT are unparalleled and this year will be better than ever, “said Korniloff whose fairs attract over 75,000 people every year. The fairs have earned a reputation for bringing out serious collectors, art dealers, curators, advisors and representatives from the world’s top museums. “It is time for us to create a new opportunity for our organization, our clients and our community as we move both Art Miami and CONTEXT to one of the most prestigious waterfront locations in the city, One Herald Plaza, on Biscayne Bay,” said Korniloff. Last summer soccer stars Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos, Lionel Messi and Neymar had their portraits displayed at Casa Clasico presented by Art Miami. Adrian Brody and Metallica’s Jason Newsted have shown paintings at Korniloff’s fairs. Past exhibitors include ARCHEUS / POST-MODERN, Osborne Samuel and Vertes. artmiami.com​