0 SHARES 5 VIEWS Share Tweet Share Pin Share Send

NIZUC Resort and Spa, which translates to “nose of the dog” in Mayan, is situated in the area located at one end of Cancun, Punta Nizuc, between the Caribbean Sea and Nichupté lagoon.

As one of the newest luxury resorts to open in the area, NIZUC stands out from the rest. It shines bright as a luxurious and sophisticated refuge, far different from the large hotels and party scene most often associated with Cancun. The architectural concept blends to the surrounding palette of earth tones, leaving the resorts natural habitat in the spotlight. The design and décor was developed in harmony with the surrounding vegetation and various shades of the blue sea. Each space transforms with varying light based on the time of day. The location of NIZUC provides unforgettable sunset views from the main pool, bar and most of the suites.

Indochine HavanaHorizontal_MG_9776 copy Staff Portrait Dinner Party at Ramona's Ceviche_0131 Ceviche BeachHotelView_MG_9949 Beaches Beaches BarAkanOutdoor_Group_0136_CMYK BarAkan Margarita _0125_V1 Spa Shirodhara_0028_V1 Soup_0072_RGB ReflectionPond_MG_9928 copy Ramona_0051_V1 Punta Pool_MG_1854 Pathway Ocean Suites Nizuc Lobby_MG_9837 copy Ni_MG_0142 copy Residences - Master Suites MainPool_swim up bar Lobby LaPunta Whole Fish _MG_5373 La Punta Grill & Lounge Indochine_MG_2740

The resort has over 250 suites and villas, nestled within peaceful and pristine landscaped grounds. Most of the rooms enjoy private plunge pools and outdoor living spaces, along with outdoor showers and view of the lush terrain. There are numerous outstanding restaurants at the resort ranging from sophisticated Mexican cuisine to traditional Peruvian dishes served at Ni. While sitting poolside, at the main infinity pool, enjoy delicious local cuisine including tacos and fresh guacamole, washed down with cold Mexican beers and exotic cocktails. In the evening, Havana Bar is a relaxing respite set along the resort’s reflecting ponds. With an array

of books and unique Cuban decor, the cigar lounge features an extensive selection of rums and tequilas. Guest can relax while enjoying hand-rolled cigars as they sip on their favorite spirits into the night. Another perfect night awaits guests at Bar A’kan, the lively lobby bar, with meticulously designed and crafted wood ceilings, shutters, and carved wall art. Overhead, the stunning glass-cubed chandeliers sparkle and shine while guests lounge and enjoy ocean views and signature cocktails crafted by the resort’s lead mixologist. “Margarita IK ” is the drink to order here.

The spa and fitness center were the highlight for me while visiting. The first ESPAbranded spa in the Mexican Caribbean, the spa offers a hydrotherapy circuit (offered to all guests receiving a spa treatment), including hot and cold tiled pools with massage jets along with steam and sauna. The spa menu offers all of the greatest hits you’re accustomed to receiving, along with Mayan inspired signature treatments such as the 120-minute Nizuc Renewal and Mayan Cacao. NIZUC Resort and Spa is designed as an experience for all its guests. A unique place in a unique environment, offering the perfect blend of relaxation and activities and a large dose of luxury, surrounded by tropical breezes.

nizuc.com