0 SHARES 6 VIEWS Share Tweet Share Pin Share Send

BEA_COR21F_0817_096 BEA_COR19F_0817_227 BEA_COR12F_0817_129 BEA_COR11F_0817_510 BEA_COR10F_0817_123 BEA_COR25F_0817_636 BEA_COR23F_0817_162

In the spirit of NYFW, I’m excited to announce that this month, Nordstrom Beauty Trend Events are back!

If you’re not familiar, Nordstrom goes backstage every New York Fashion Week to bring the hottest trends from the runway to the consumer. For the Fall 2017 season (as previewed in February), they’ve identified the beauty trends as Bold Berries , Decadent Browns and Flawless Skin (see below for the trend images).

Now through December, you can visit the leading beauty retailer and receive one-on-one time with renowned beauty experts (previous special guests have included Jen Atkin, Charlotte Tilbury, etc.) who will teach you how to achieve the freshest runway-inspired looks with products specific to you. Plus, you’ll get free samples and exclusive gifts with your purchases (while supplies last)!

To find a Nordstrom location near you and it’s upcoming Beauty Trend Week/Show dates, please follow this link: http://shop.nordstrom.com/c/fall-trend-week-by-store *Note, Beauty Trend Week dates vary per location and run from Sunday to Saturday. Only some locations have a Beauty Trend Show, which will always take place on Saturday morning.