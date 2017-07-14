0 SHARES 11 VIEWS Share Tweet Share Pin Share Send

Calling all beauty aficionados, it is that time of year again for the annual Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. In case you’re not familiar, each year Nordstrom offers their customers an amazing array of exclusive beauty products and sets at incredible values, created by hundreds of your favorite brands for the sale, including MAC, CHANEL, Kiehl’s, Charlotte Tilburry and much, much more.

This year, early access for Reward members began July 13th and the sale officially opens to the public on July 21st through to August 6th.

YSL NUDE LIP SET

Dress your lips in Rouge Pur Couture, a satin lipstick that delivers rich color and intense hydration, in shade N70. Indulge in luxurious comfort with Rouge Volupte Shine N61, an exclusive nude shade only for Anniversary Sale. Coat your lips with Volupte Tint-in-Oil N9 that offers a lightweight and non-sticky texture, which immediately melts onto lips. All products are featured in a black signature Yves Saint Laurent make-up bag.

YSL MON PARIS SET

This exclsuive set includes; Mon Paris fragrance in 2 sizes; 90 Milliliter and a 30 Milliliter spray

DEBORAH LIPPMANN- MIDNIGHT GARDEN SET

Show off your summer colors with this chic set of five fashion-size best selling nail polish colors!

BOBBI ON TREND EYES & CHEEK PALETTE

Daytime. Nightime. Anytime. Double down on your look with this double-sided palette packed with twelve eye shadows, two blushes and two bronzers. On one side, you’ll find shadows in matte nudes, shimmers and metallics, a Dual-Ended Eye Shadow/ Eye Liner Brush and a large mirror. Flip to the other side for a quad featuring two blushes—the perfect neutral and pop shades—a soft matte Bronzing Powder and Illuminating Bronzing Powder for a natural-looking flush of color.

KIEHL’S SUPER AGE CORRECTING COLLECTION





This set includes MID RECOVERY CONCENTRATE 1OZ SUPER MULTI CORRECT CRM 1.7OZ SUPER MULTI CORR EYE SRM .1OZ DAILY REVIVING CONCENTRATE .14OZ MIDNIGHT CLEANSING OIL 1.4OZ

BOBBI ON TREND- PRO BRUSH SET

Channel your inner makeup artist with this backstage-ready brush set featuring five artist favorites: Blush Brush, Smokey Eye Liner Brush, Eye Sweep Brush, Dual-Ended Full Coverage Face/Face Touch Up Brush, and a Sheer Powder Brush. Comes in a carryall case, so you’re always ready to apply.



DETOXIFYING DOUBLE CLEANSE SET

Set Includes: Detoxifying Cleansing Oil (185 ML) & Sea Mud Deep Cleansing Bar (100g)

TRISH MCEVOY- THE MAKE UP PLANNER COLLECTION

This Makeup Planner Collection of new and iconic Trish essentials for eyes, face and lips, addresses every woman’s beauty concerns while creating a look of #MakeupConfidence. This 15-piece set includes full sizes of Eye Base Essentials in Bare, Instant Eye Lift, Intense Gel Liner in Black, Lash Curling Mascara, NEW 9-well Eyeshadow compact, mini page, full size Dual Resort, full size Translucent Powder, full size Bronzer Stick, New BB Lip and Cheek shade, Lipstick in new shade, Deluxe Spritzer of #3 Fragrance, Precision Brow Shaper in Natural, Lip Liner in Barely Nude in a NEW, exclusive Pink Planner .

CHARLOTTE TILLBURY- DAY-TO-NIGHT POP SHADES

A day to night lipstick duo for the woman that loves a pop of color on the lip. Two stunning pink shades in Charlotte’s award-winning formulas. Matte Revolution Between the Sheets for the day and KISSING in Kiss Chase for the night. Pair both shades with Lip Cheat in Pink Venus.

MAC LOOK IN A BOX- ADVANCED BRUSH KIT

Set Includes: 130 SES Short Duo Fibre Brush 159 SES Duo Fibre Blush Brush 275 SES Medium Angled Shading Brush 219 SES Pencil Brush 231 SE Small Shader Brush 210 SE Fine Liner Brush











