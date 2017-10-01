0 SHARES 4 VIEWS Share Tweet Share Pin Share Send

The highly anticipated Rolex Central Park Horse Show returned to New York City’s Wollman Rink this year. This unique equestrian show is a highlight on the social and equestrian calendar. The biggest names in the sport take part in this prestigious event, which has quickly become renowned thanks to its unparalleled setting that offers a perfect backdrop of the New York skyline.

On Wednesday night, Martha Stewart was “snooped” and spotted sporting trend platform sandals and a chocker in the VIP hospitality tent at Rolex Central Park Horse Show. We understand that she was a guest of Qatar Airways, who were all enjoying the U.S. Open Arabian Show.





On Friday night, Georgina Bloomberg competed in the 216K Grand Prix, along with Kent Farrington (ranked #1 show jumper in the world), Mclain Ward (ranked #2 show jumper in the world), Brianne Goutal, and others. In the VIP tent, Mayor Michael Bloomberg and Diana Taylor were spotted chatting with Bill & Melinda Gates about the show. Runway models Ping Huge & Ashley Moore were also in attendance. At the end of the night, Kent Farrington ended up winning the Grand Prix















