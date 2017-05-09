On May 9, 2017, the New York City Hospitality Alliance, a membership-based association founded in 2012 that aims to foster the growth and vitality of the hospitality industry, hosted its second annual awards ceremony at TAO Downtown in Manhattan’s Meatpacking District. The event honored the restaurants, bars, nightlife establishments, and professionals throughout the five boroughs that have made an impact on the city’s booming hospitality industry.

“Whether people are just starting out [in the hospitality industry], or are the owners of iconic dining institutions – we’re a connected community,” said Andrew Rigie, the Executive Director of the New York City Hospitality Alliance. “It’s important that we join together to recognize and applaud our colleagues’ accomplishments, contributions and hard work that keeps New York City the hospitality capital of the world.”

Award winners were determined by the majority vote of ‘Nomination Committee’ members after a review and deliberation process, and were announced yesterday at the ceremony. Appointed by Rigie, the ‘Nomination Committee’ represents a wide-range of hospitality professionals with a wealth of knowledge and experience in New York City’s hospitality industry.

“It’s always amazing to see our industry come together in celebration of one another,” said Paul Seres, the Chair of the New York City Hospitality Alliance Awards Committee. “It was a night to remember!”

Award categories and winners include:

• Philanthropy Served Here Award – Goes to a charitable organization whose work helps to make the neighborhoods of NYC a more hospitable place- with a focus on working with the restaurant and hospitality industry.

o Honoree: City Harvest

• The Next Generation Award presented by TouchBistro – Goes to an up-and-coming or established mover and shaker who is still early in their hospitality industry career

o Winner: Michael Stillman (Quality Branded)

o Nominees: August Cardona (Epicurean Group); Michael Stillman (Quality Branded); Brice Jones (Freehold Brooklyn)

• The Determination Award – Goes to an individual who started at an entry-level job in the hospitality industry and is now in a leadership role

o Winner: Pierre Siue (DANIEL)

o Nominees: Brandon Fay; Carlos Lazo; Pierre Siue

• Hearts of Hospitality Award presented by Fox Rothschild LLP – Goes to an individual who is recognized for excellence in the profession of human resources in hospitality

o Winner: Kelly Perkins (NoHo Hospitality)

o Nominees: Jackie McMann-Oliveri (Bold Food); Kelly Perkins (NoHo Hospitality); Maren Calloway (Quality Branded)

• I Love Boroughs – Goes to a favorite restaurant in each borough as chosen by hospitality industry professionals

o I Love Brooklyn Award

 Winner: Roberta’s

 Nominees: Junior’s on Flatbush; Lilia; Roberta’s

o I Love Bronx Award

 Winner: Dominick’s

 Nominees: Dominick’s; Zero Otto Nove; The Original Crab Shanty

o I Love Manhattan Award presented by Imperial Bag & Paper

 Winner: Gotham Bar & Grill

 Nominees: Gotham Bar & Grill; The Nomad; Rao’s

o I Love Queens Award

 Winner: Bohemian Beer Hall & Garden

 Nominees: Bohemian Beer Hall & Garden; Mu Ramen; Trattoria l’incontro

o I Love Staten Island

 Winner: Mario’s

 Nominees: Bocelli; Enoteca Maria; Mario’s

• True Taste of NYC Award – Goes to an iconic dish served at an iconic NYC restaurant

o Winners: Katz’s Delicatessen (Pastrami Sandwich)

o Nominees: Katz’s Delicatessen (Pastrami Sandwich); Nobu (Miso Black Cod), Sylvia’s (Fried Chicken)

• City That Never Sleeps Award – Goes to the important and/or influential club and/or operator

o Winner: The Box

o Nominees: House of Yes; La Marina; The Box

• Raising The Bar Award – Goes to the important and/or influential bar and/or owner

o Winner: Jimmy’s No. 43

o Nominees: Jimmy’s No. 43; Pegu Club; The Dead Rabbit

• Back Of House Award presented by United Airlines – Goes to a person who has achieved respect and excellence working in one or more jobs in a restaurant kitchen

o Winner: Bill Telepan

o Nominees: April Bloomfield; Bill Telepan; Missy Robbins

• Front Of House Award – Goes to a person who has achieved respect and excellence working in one or more jobs on the dining room floor of a restaurant

o Winner: Katie Bell (Agern)

o Nominees: Chrissa Yee (Loring Place); Danny Collins (Smith & Wollensky); Katie Bell (Agern)

• Operations Award – Goes to a person who has achieved respect and excellence working in one or more operation level jobs for a single unit or restaurant group

o Winner: Bill Bonbrest (TAO Group)

o Nominees: Bill Bonbrest (TAO Group); Jennifer Kay (NYC Best Bars); Sam Goldfinger (The ONE Group)

• #HospitalityGuruAward – Goes to the restaurant (or chef/restaurateur) with the best food Social Media presence – makes you drool, laugh and captures your attention

o Winner: By Chloe

o Nominees: Barbuto; By Chloe; Sugar Factory

• Hospitality Technology Award – Goes to a technology platform enhancing the way the hospitality industry operates

o Winner: SevenRooms

o Nominees: SendaGuy Now; SevenRooms; xtraChef

For more information about the New York City Hospitality Alliance, please visit: www.thenycalliance.org.

Event Sponsors:

Presenting Sponsor – United Airlines

Four Star – E.B. Cohen, Fox Rothschild LLP; Imperial Bag & Paper; TouchBistro; Valiant Solutions

Three Star – BankUnited; BHB Pest Elimination; El Media; CohnReznick CCL; Four Roses Bourbon; Manhattan Beer Distributors; Micros Retail Systems, Inc.; Palm Bay International Wine & Spirits; SevenRooms; SendaGuy Now; Tito’s Handmade Vodka; Howard Goldstein, LUTCF for Hospitality Health Select

The 2nd annual New York City Hospitality Alliance Awards took place on Monday, May 8th, 2017, from 6:30PM to 10:00PM at TAO Downtown, located at 92 9th Avenue.

ABOUT NEW YORK CITY HOSPITALITY ALLIANCE

The New York City Hospitality Alliance is a non-profit-trade association representing restaurants and nightlife establishments throughout the five boroughs. Formed in September 2012 by a group of well-noted hospitality operators, The Alliance provides a unified voice for the industry in the halls of government, in the media, and is a one-stop resource for industry-specific advice, education, events and cost-saving services. Through the support and involvement of its members, The Alliance is committed to advancing – with a clear and unified voice – an agenda focused on opportunity, economic investment and job creation.