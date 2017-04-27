The design of ‘O Munaciello Miami is a modern reinterpretation of the Florence outpost, including the 24’ vaulted brick ceilings, warm, pastel colors on the walls and trim and custom-made artwork from artisans in Naples, Italy. Even the plates, chairs and tables were handmade and imported. ce of the warmth of Southern Italian culture,” says restaurateur Valentina Borgogni, who owns and operates both the Florence and Miami locations. “The restaurant welcomes guests to celebrate any occasion and take in its distinct sensory aspects from the food to the décor and the music. We chose to open our first-ever outpost in Miami because the warm culture and climate is similar to Naples, Italy.”

As soon as guests enter ‘O Munaciello Miami, they will be greeted by a handcrafted life-sized statue imported from Naples, Italy of the “‘O Scartellat,” meaning a hunchback. According to Neapolitan lore, touching or rubbing the back of the statue brings good luck. Similarly, looking over diners from the ceiling vaults of the main room will be a life-sized sculpture of “O’Angelo”, the Angel of the Nativity. Also created in Naples out of porcelain and papier mâché, it is an important reflection of the traditions and beliefs of the region.

‘O Munaciello Miami is designed to take guests on a unique culinary journey exploring the multi-dimensional flavors of Naples. From the ambiance, service and wine list, to the menu and décor, ‘O Munaciello invites both local residents and seasonal visitors of Miami alike to experience the unique cultural experience and outstanding cuisine at this approachable everyday neighborhood eatery.

‘O Munaciello 6425 Biscayne Blvd. Miami, FL

Munaciello-miami.com