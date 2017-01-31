By Courtney Travin.

You are exactly one flight away from paradise at the Reunion Resort in Orlando, FL. Once you drive past the gates of the resort, you are immediately greeted by a row of palm trees and a staff that makes every request possible. Each room is meticulously kept and feels like home no matter how long you plan on staying. Out of the many resorts we get to cover, the food at Reunion Resort is unparalleled. From the incredible sushi chef in the lobby bar to the outstanding steakhouse on the 11th floor of the hotel, the meals that Reunion offers are magnificent. One thing Reunion has perfected is their cocktail menu. At each restaurant, the cocktail list is expansive and makes your mouth water. Each drink is perfectly crafted and offers an ideal way to start your meal off. If golf is your game, Reunion is your place with 54 holes of championship golf. Three courses are designed by the greatest players of all time, Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, and Tom Watson.

After your round of golf, there are a multitude of pools to relax by including a full water park for kids to play at all day long. The Water Park features a 1,000 foot lazy river and a 350 gallon splash bucket that will keep the fun going all day long. For adults, you might prefer lounging by the rooftop pool that sits atop the Reunion Resort grand tower conveniently located right off the 11th floor elevator. Reunion Resort’s lobby is grand and overlooks a state of the art golf practice facility that calls your name to play every moment of the day. If Italian is more your style, Reunion’s on location Italian restaurant, Forte, is like stepping into a café in Italy. The food and friendly staff makes you feel as if you’re dining at home. All of this within the gates of Reunion Resort, but let’s not forget what lies outside the gates though. Reunion Resort is ideally located:

9 Miles away from Disney World

16 Miles away from Sea World

21 Miles away from Universal Studios

30 Minutes away from Orlando International Airport

Can you beat that? There is simply no shortage of fun for the entire family when you’re staying at Reunion. Only 2 and a half hours away from JFK, paradise is just a short plane ride away at the Reunion Resort.

reunionresort.com