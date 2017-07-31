0 SHARES 10 VIEWS Share Tweet Share Pin Share Send

DESIGNER GARAGE SALE TOOK PLACE ON JULY 29TH IN WATER MILL, NY WITH HOSTS DONNA KARAN, KELLY RIPA, GABBY KARAN DE FELICE, MOLLY SIMS, AND RACHEL ZOE.

Donna Karan, Kelly Ripa, Gabby Karan de Felice, Rachel Zoe, and Molly Sims hosted Ovarian Cancer Research Fund Alliance’s (OCRFA) 20th annual Super Saturday. Guests in attendance included: June Ambrose, Rodger Berman, Zoe Buckman, Luann D’Agostino, Ellen Karis, Judith and Rudy Giuliani, Fern Mallis, Carolyn Maloney, Jill Martin, Bibhu Mohapatra, Cathy Moriarty-Gentile, Tinsley Mortimer, David Muir, Marysol Patton, Mery Racauchi, Jenna Rose, Sundy Schermeyer, Rosanna Scotto, Brooke Shields, Scott Stuber, Eboni Williams, Alex Woo, and Chris Wragge.

Super Saturday is OCRFA’s day-long, guilt-free charity shopping event complete with designer items, kids’ carnival and activities, and gourmet treats, and is one of the most fashionable and successful annual fundraising events in the Hamptons. Together, Donna Karan and Liz Tilberis, the late and beloved Editor-in-Chief of Harper’s Bazaar and President of OCRF created the event in 1998. This year honored the past 20 years of the charity shopping event. Donna Karan has sponsored and hosted the event since its founding, and Kelly Ripa has been a co-host since 2004. In 2016, OCRF merged with Ovarian Cancer National Alliance to become OCRFA, the voice for ovarian cancer.

OCRFA and QVC united once again for “QVC Presents Super Saturday LIVE,” a live broadcast that took place at 2:00PM ET, offering viewers nationwide the chance to purchase premier beauty, jewelry, apparel and electronics at half the manufacturer’s suggested retail price with proceeds to benefit OCRFA. “QVC Presents Super Saturday LIVE” has generated more than $11 million since 2007.

In addition to shopping luxury designers at deep discounts for a great cause, Super Saturday guests were invited to; have their hair styled by Conair hair gurus, experience a Reiki session from Urban Zen, get a mani on Kendra Scott’s manicab, make a flower crown at B Floral, snap a selfie with the Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation and Project Lyme, and spin with Northwell Health by hopping on a bike that creates artwork while you ride. Or kids were invited to Camp Divalysscious for puppet shows, glitter tattoos, dance parties, musical appearances, and story time. With the most anticipated element being the fashion designer sale, discounted merchandise from nearly 125+ prominent participants included: alice+Olivia, Bonpoint, Urban Zen, Brooks Brothers, Carolina Herrera New York, DKNY, Karl Lagerfeld Paris, Kravet, L’AGENCE, French Connection, Ramy Brook, Robert Graham, Suite 1521, Sigerson Morrison, Theory and Vilebrequin.