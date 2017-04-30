With spring warming to summer, one of Japan’s most acclaimed hotels, Palace Hotel Tokyo, introduces “Celebrating Tokyo” – a new bespoke guest experience which will mark the last in a series of five seasonal offerings rolled out over the past year to celebrate Palace Hotel Tokyo’s five-year anniversary on May 17, 2017.

The new package features an inspired suite of offerings at the hotel itself as well as five unique cultural experiences around Tokyo themed on travelers’ pursuit of impressive sights, meaningful touch, fantastic food, and resonant scents and sounds for the ultimate Japanese escape.

The Celebrating Tokyo package touches on each of the five senses as follows:

Sight.At the hotel– accommodation for five nights in a Deluxe Room with balcony or guests’ choice of suites, replete with views of the picturesque Imperial Palace gardens. Around Tokyo – choice of two tickets to the Edo-Tokyo Museum of history or the recently opened Sumida Hokusai Museum exhibiting the works of world-renowned ukiyo-e artist Katsushika Hokusai.

Touch. At the hotel – his & hers Vitalizing Signature treatments, a therapeutic blend of deep tissue massage and traditional Japanese seitaiacupressure for 90 minutes of pure bliss at evian SPA TOKYO. Around Tokyo – a 90-minute sushi-making class at Tokyo Sushi Academy, located at the world-famous Tsukiji Fish Market.

Scent.At the hotel– a gift of an aroma reed diffuser presentation of the hotel’s Pure Tranquility signature scent, a melding of 11 essential oils including blue cypress, anise, lavender, lemon, lime and eucalyptus. Around Tokyo – a half-day, privately guided city tour tailored entirely to your interests, whether it be sightseeing, shopping or an introduction to Japanese art & architecture.

Taste. At the hotel– a prix-fixe dinner for two at one of the hotel’s Japanese outposts, with a choice of kaisekiat Wadakura, teppanyaki at GO or tempura at Tatsumi. Around Tokyo – a curated, half-day foodie excursion privately hosted by Tokyo Tomo for an introduction to Tokyo’s lively and popular casual food culture.