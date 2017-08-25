0 SHARES 4 VIEWS Share Tweet Share Pin Share Send

On the 23rd, August Keds and LOLA, two female-led brands that champion women’s empowerment, hosted an exclusive panel featuring notable female C-suite executives and entrepreneurs in celebration of Women’s Equality Day.

The panel included FINERY.com founders Brooklyn Decker and Whitney Casey, SoulCycle CEO Melanie Whelan, It Cosmetics co-founder and CEO Jamie Kern Lima, Female Founder Fund founding partner Anu Duggal and S’well founder and CEO Sarah Kauss. The discussion was moderated by NBC News correspondent Jo Ling Kent and explored the panelists’ definition of empowerment and the unique challenges that come with being a woman in business. Panelists also gave attendees advice about how to support female founded companies and how to collaborate to create true change.