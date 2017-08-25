NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 23: Artist paints Keds as seen during “CHAMPION EQUALITY. MAKE IT YOUR BUSINESS.” panel event hosted by Keds & LOLA to celebrate Women’s Equality Day at NeueHouse on Wednesday, August 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Keds)
On the 23rd, August Keds and LOLA, two female-led brands that champion women’s empowerment, hosted an exclusive panel featuring notable female C-suite executives and entrepreneurs in celebration of Women’s Equality Day.
NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 23: President, Wolverine Boston Group, Wolverine Worldwide Richie Woodworth, Keds President Gillian Meek, Keds Chief Marketing Officer Emily Culp attend the “CHAMPION EQUALITY. MAKE IT YOUR BUSINESS.” panel event hosted by Keds & LOLA to celebrate Women’s Equality Day at NeueHouse on Wednesday, August 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Keds)
The panel included FINERY.com founders Brooklyn Decker and Whitney Casey, SoulCycle CEO Melanie Whelan, It Cosmetics co-founder and CEO Jamie Kern Lima, Female Founder Fund founding partner Anu Duggal and S’well founder and CEO Sarah Kauss. The discussion was moderated by NBC News correspondent Jo Ling Kent and explored the panelists’ definition of empowerment and the unique challenges that come with being a woman in business. Panelists also gave attendees advice about how to support female founded companies and how to collaborate to create true change.
