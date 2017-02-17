Opera News Editor in Chief F. Paul Driscoll hosted an intimate interview session with Javier Camarena, and Luca Pisaroni of the Metropolitan Opera revival of I Puritani at the Kaplan Penthouse, Samuel B. and David Rose Building of Lincoln Center, on February 15, 2017. The cast has been garnering attention worthy of comparison with the opera’s original “Puritani Quartet” of 1835. Camarena and Pisaroni discussed the challenges and joys of performing during “Opera News Singers’ Studio Presents: Casual Conversations” event.
1. Opera News Editor in Chief F. Paul Driscoll, Javier Camarena, and Luca Pisaroni on stage at “Opera News Singers’ Studio Presents: Casual Conversations” event at the Kaplan Penthouse, Samuel B. and David Rose Building of Lincoln Center on February 15, 2017. (Photographs by Dario Acosta)
2. Opera News Editor in Chief F. Paul Driscoll, Luca Pisaroni and Javier Camarena on stage at “Opera News Singers’ Studio Presents: Casual Conversations” event at the Kaplan Penthouse, Samuel B. and David Rose Building of Lincoln Center on February 15, 2017. (Photographs by Dario Acosta)
3. Director of School Programs and Community Engagement at the Met Opera Guild, Stuart Holt; Opera News Editor in Chief F. Paul Driscoll, and Javier Camarena at “Opera News Singers’ Studio Presents: Casual Conversations” event at the Kaplan Penthouse, Samuel B. and David Rose Building of Lincoln Center on February 15, 2017. (Photographs by Dario Acosta)
4. Director of School Programs and Community Engagement at the Met Opera Guild, Stuart Holt; Opera News Editor in Chief F. Paul Driscoll, Luca Pisaroni; and Managing Director at the Met Opera Guild, Thomas Martin, at “Opera News Singers’ Studio Presents: Casual Conversations” event at the Kaplan Penthouse, Samuel B. and David Rose Building of Lincoln Center on February 15, 2017. (Photographs by Dario Acosta)
5. Javier Camarena with his wife, Marisol Camarena, and children Diana and Braulio Camarena at “Opera News Singers’ Studio Presents: Casual Conversations” event at the Kaplan Penthouse, Samuel B. and David Rose Building of Lincoln Center on February 15, 2017. (Photographs by Dario Acosta)
6. Javier Camarena and Luca Pisaroni at “Opera News Singers’ Studio Presents: Casual Conversations” event at the Kaplan Penthouse, Samuel B. and David Rose Building of Lincoln Center on February 15, 2017. (Photographs by Dario Acosta)
7. Opera News Editor in Chief F. Paul Driscoll, Javier Camarena and Luca Pisaroni on stage at “Opera News Singers’ Studio Presents: Casual Conversations” event at the Kaplan Penthouse, Samuel B. and David Rose Building of Lincoln Center on February 15, 2017. (Photographs by Dario Acosta)