Located in the world-famous Paradise Island of The Bahamas, our back-yard consists of the sparkling sands and pristine waters of beautiful Cabbage Beach.

Paradise Island Beach Club is the perfect family island retreat surrounded by unbelievable beauty and tranquility. The beach-side hotel and timeshare resort is adorned with 44 well-appointed Villas, fitted with two bedrooms/two baths and complete with all the comforts of home in one of the most picturesque tropical settings in all of the Caribbean. Enjoy your sea-breeze filled patio; relax by one of our two heated luxury swimming pools with a thirst-quenching cocktail from our swim-up bar; or dine on our exquisite beach deck while taking in the breath taking ocean views and rhythmic waves. You can frolic in our white-sand beach and aqua-clear waters, and take in the sounds, sights and attractions of the stunning Bahamas.

Paradise Island Beach Club is nestled away among plush tropical landscaping that make it the perfect private and exclusive island getaway.

Looking for some excitement while on your tranquil island holiday? Our hotel is just mere minutes away from world-class dining and entertainment; one of the Caribbean’s most modern and beautiful Casino; one of the largest water parks in the Caribbean; island attraction excursions and multiple cultural events. Our very accommodating and friendly staff are eager to serve you and make you feel right at home in your very own private Paradise.

