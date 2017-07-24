0 SHARES 5 VIEWS Share Tweet Share Pin Share Send

Leonardo DiCaprio was looking for some treats yesterday when he attended not one but both of the treats! Magazine parties at Miami Swim Week. The daytime pool party was held on the roof of the uber chic 1 Hotel and saw the most beautiful models and south beach elite come together for a sexy and stylish white party. Leo was sporting a green baseball cap and beard and was relaxing with a group of friends in a poolside cabana with cocktails being served by Absolut ELYX. Naked models wearing only gold tape wowed the crowd as they paraded around the venue and posed for photos, artist Joel Alvarez of The Black Tape Project also performed a live taping of another nude model at the party.

Also at the pool party was treats! Magazine editor and publisher Steve Shaw, Scott Eastwood, Rocky Barnes and Elsie Hewitt.



As the sun went down the white party guests went back to their hotels to prepare for the second treat of the day! The treats magazine late night party at the exclusive and intimate Doheny Room inside the Delano hotel. More than 300 guests enjoyed the late night party, with Leo and his friends taking a corner table and hanging out for a good portion of the night. Leo was on good form chatting with girls and drinking cocktails. scott Eastwood and Rocky Barnes also joined for the night time party, clearly this group couldn’t get enough of treats! And as usual the magazine had the most talked about and sexiest party of Swim Week!



