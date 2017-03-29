By Clara Morgan.
NEW YORK SOCIAL SCENE
New York’s iconic Decoration & Design Building (DDB) celebrated British creativity with 9 British Interior Design Showrooms including Chesney’s, de Le Cuona, Farrow & Ball, and Forbes & Lomax. DDB, NYC ©Paul Bickford for LandinoPhoto
Molly Walsh, Christine Haney, Stephanie Rothman, Bonnie Steves
Actress and model Kiera Chaplin completed her required driving and navigation training in preparation of the 27th Rallye Aïcha des Gazelles, Northeast Off-Road Adventures, Ellenville, NY ©Richard Lansing
Kiera Chaplin
The Hilhaven Lodge Monkey Bar Reception, NYC ©Alex J. Berliner/ABImages
Ron Perelman
Celebrity jeweler Margo Manhattan held a special event previewing her collection exclusively for The Home Shopping Network, NYC ©Luciana Pampalone
Margo Manhattan
Aretha Franklyn received a multi-artist tribute with ‘The Music of Aretha Franklin’at Carnegie Hall, NYC ©LMG
Sarah Dash, Sam Moore, CeeLo Green
LOS ANGELES PARTY SCENE
2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Beverly Hills, CA ©Patrick McMullan
GBK, the luxury lifestyle gift lounge held an Grammy luxury gift and style lounge, McLaren and Maserati Beverly Hills, CA ©Tiffany Rose
Brian Justin Crum
2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards, Santa Monica Pier, Santa Monica, CA ©Patrick McMullan
Charles Finch and CHANEL Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner Madeo Restaurant, Los Angeles, CA ©Patrick McMullan
Adrien Brody
2017 Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Academy Awards Viewing Party, West Hollywood, CA ©Getty Images
Maya Henry
GBK, the luxury lifestyle gift lounge held an Oscar luxury gift and style lounge, Los Angeles, CA ©Tiffany Rose
Aldis Hodge, Dule Hill
PARTY SCENE
Rolling Stone Live presented by Budweiser and Mercedes-Benz, produced in partnership with Talent Resources Sports ©Getty Images
Adrian Grenier, Mike Heller, Matthew Kirschner
EcoLuxe Lounge sponsored by Chariot Travelware and Un Joyau Majestueux ©Getty Images
Alysia Reiner
“Logan” New York Screening Rose Theater at Jazz at Lincoln Center, NYC ©Patrick McMullan
Hugh Jackman
2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards The Forum, Inglewood, CA ©Patrick McMullan
Katy Perry
Gagosian Opening Reception for Sterling Ruby, Gagosian Gallery, NYC ©Patrick McMullan
Sterling Ruby
Armory Show 2017 Vernissage, Piers 92 and 94, NYC ©Patrick McMullan
John McEnroe