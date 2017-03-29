By Clara Morgan.

NEW YORK SOCIAL SCENE

New York’s iconic Decoration & Design Building (DDB) celebrated British creativity with 9 British Interior Design Showrooms including Chesney’s, de Le Cuona, Farrow & Ball, and Forbes & Lomax. DDB, NYC ©Paul Bickford for LandinoPhoto

Molly Walsh, Christine Haney, Stephanie Rothman, Bonnie Steves

Actress and model Kiera Chaplin completed her required driving and navigation training in preparation of the 27th Rallye Aïcha des Gazelles, Northeast Off-Road Adventures, Ellenville, NY ©Richard Lansing

Kiera Chaplin

The Hilhaven Lodge Monkey Bar Reception, NYC ©Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

Ron Perelman

Celebrity jeweler Margo Manhattan held a special event previewing her collection exclusively for The Home Shopping Network, NYC ©Luciana Pampalone

Margo Manhattan

Aretha Franklyn received a multi-artist tribute with ‘The Music of Aretha Franklin’at Carnegie Hall, NYC ©LMG

Sarah Dash, Sam Moore, CeeLo Green

LOS ANGELES PARTY SCENE

2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Beverly Hills, CA ©Patrick McMullan

GBK, the luxury lifestyle gift lounge held an Grammy luxury gift and style lounge, McLaren and Maserati Beverly Hills, CA ©Tiffany Rose



Brian Justin Crum

2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards, Santa Monica Pier, Santa Monica, CA ©Patrick McMullan

Charles Finch and CHANEL Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner Madeo Restaurant, Los Angeles, CA ©Patrick McMullan



Adrien Brody

2017 Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Academy Awards Viewing Party, West Hollywood, CA ©Getty Images

Maya Henry

GBK, the luxury lifestyle gift lounge held an Oscar luxury gift and style lounge, Los Angeles, CA ©Tiffany Rose



Aldis Hodge, Dule Hill

PARTY SCENE

Rolling Stone Live presented by Budweiser and Mercedes-Benz, produced in partnership with Talent Resources Sports ©Getty Images

Adrian Grenier, Mike Heller, Matthew Kirschner

EcoLuxe Lounge sponsored by Chariot Travelware and Un Joyau Majestueux ©Getty Images

Alysia Reiner

“Logan” New York Screening Rose Theater at Jazz at Lincoln Center, NYC ©Patrick McMullan

Hugh Jackman

2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards The Forum, Inglewood, CA ©Patrick McMullan



Katy Perry

Gagosian Opening Reception for Sterling Ruby, Gagosian Gallery, NYC ©Patrick McMullan

Sterling Ruby

Armory Show 2017 Vernissage, Piers 92 and 94, NYC ©Patrick McMullan



John McEnroe