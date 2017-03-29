By Clara Morgan.

NEW YORK SOCIAL SCENE

New York’s iconic Decoration & Design Building (DDB) celebrated British creativity with 9 British Interior Design Showrooms including Chesney’s, de Le Cuona, Farrow & Ball, and Forbes & Lomax. DDB, NYC ©Paul Bickford for LandinoPhoto

Molly Walsh, Christine Haney, Stephanie Rothman, Bonnie Steves

 

Actress and model Kiera Chaplin completed her required driving and navigation training in preparation of the 27th Rallye Aïcha des Gazelles, Northeast Off-Road Adventures, Ellenville, NY ©Richard Lansing

Kiera Chaplin

 

The Hilhaven Lodge Monkey Bar Reception, NYC ©Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

Brett Ratner, Harvey Keitel

 

Ron Perelman

 

Celebrity jeweler Margo Manhattan held a special event previewing her collection exclusively for The Home Shopping Network, NYC ©Luciana Pampalone

Margo Manhattan

 

Aretha Franklyn received a multi-artist tribute with ‘The Music of Aretha Franklin’at Carnegie Hall, NYC ©LMG

Sarah Dash, Sam Moore, CeeLo Green

 

 

LOS ANGELES PARTY SCENE

2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Beverly Hills, CA ©Patrick McMullan

Clo Cohen, Charles S. Cohen

 

GBK, the luxury lifestyle gift lounge held an Grammy luxury gift and style lounge, McLaren and Maserati Beverly Hills, CA ©Tiffany Rose


Brian Justin Crum

 

2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards, Santa Monica Pier, Santa Monica, CA ©Patrick McMullan

Naomie Harris

 

Charles Finch and CHANEL Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner Madeo Restaurant, Los Angeles, CA ©Patrick McMullan


Adrien Brody

 

2017 Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Academy Awards Viewing Party, West Hollywood, CA ©Getty Images

Maya Henry

 

GBK, the luxury lifestyle gift lounge held an Oscar luxury gift and style lounge, Los Angeles, CA ©Tiffany Rose


Aldis Hodge, Dule Hill

 

PARTY SCENE

Rolling Stone Live presented by Budweiser and Mercedes-Benz, produced in partnership with Talent Resources Sports ©Getty Images

Adrian Grenier, Mike Heller, Matthew Kirschner

 

EcoLuxe Lounge sponsored by Chariot Travelware and Un Joyau Majestueux ©Getty Images

Alysia Reiner

 

“Logan” New York Screening Rose Theater at Jazz at Lincoln Center, NYC ©Patrick McMullan

Hugh Jackman

 

2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards The Forum, Inglewood, CA ©Patrick McMullan


Katy Perry

 

Gagosian Opening Reception for Sterling Ruby, Gagosian Gallery, NYC ©Patrick McMullan

Sterling Ruby

 

Armory Show 2017 Vernissage, Piers 92 and 94, NYC ©Patrick McMullan


John McEnroe

 

