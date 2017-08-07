0 SHARES 19 VIEWS Share Tweet Share Pin Share Send

Women’s Health Magazine and the the FEED Foundation’s 6th Annual “Party Under the Stars” set the sand on fire this past Saturday night at the Bridgehampton Tennis & Surf Club, where celebrities and VIPS celebrated the philanthropic race initiative “RUN 10 FEED 10,” the brand’s philanthropic race event series with a mission to fight domestic hunger.

It Girl Hannah Bronfman kept the crowd dancing all night as the party’s DJ – spinning tunes for the likes of Freida Pinto, Olivia Palermo, Bethenny Frankel, Jennifer Morrison,and Baywatch star Alexandra Daddario.

Guests enjoyed a live Reggae band, a silent auction to benefit the FEED Foundation, a beach bonfire, cocktails, Hors d’ oeuvres and of course, browsed the latest issue of Women’s Health!

The party was hosted by Women’s Health’s SVP and Managing Director/Publisher, Laura Frerer-Schmidt; Editor-in-Chief, Amy Keller Laird and FEED’s Lauren Bush Lauren.