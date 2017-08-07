Women’s Health Magazine and the the FEED Foundation’s 6th Annual “Party Under the Stars” set the sand on fire this past Saturday night at the Bridgehampton Tennis & Surf Club, where celebrities and VIPS celebrated the philanthropic race initiative “RUN 10 FEED 10,” the brand’s philanthropic race event series with a mission to fight domestic hunger.
BRIDGEHAMPTON, NY – AUGUST 05: Freida Pinto, Olivia Palermo and Alexandra Daddario attend Women’s Health and FEED’s 6th Annual Party Under the Stars at Bridgehampton Tennis and Surf Club on August 5, 2017 in Bridgehampton, New York. (Photo by Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
It Girl Hannah Bronfman kept the crowd dancing all night as the party’s DJ – spinning tunes for the likes of Freida Pinto, Olivia Palermo, Bethenny Frankel, Jennifer Morrison,and Baywatch star Alexandra Daddario.
BRIDGEHAMPTON, NY – AUGUST 05: Jennifer Morrison and Freida Pinto attend Women’s Health and FEED’s 6th Annual Party Under the Stars at Bridgehampton Tennis and Surf Club on August 5, 2017 in Bridgehampton, New York. (Photo by Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
Guests enjoyed a live Reggae band, a silent auction to benefit the FEED Foundation, a beach bonfire, cocktails, Hors d’ oeuvres and of course, browsed the latest issue of Women’s Health!
BRIDGEHAMPTON, NY – AUGUST 05: Olivia Palermo and Freida Pinto attend Women’s Health and FEED’s 6th Annual Party Under the Stars at Bridgehampton Tennis and Surf Club on August 5, 2017 in Bridgehampton, New York. (Photo by Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
The party was hosted by Women’s Health’s SVP and Managing Director/Publisher, Laura Frerer-Schmidt; Editor-in-Chief, Amy Keller Laird and FEED’s Lauren Bush Lauren.
BRIDGEHAMPTON, NY – AUGUST 05: Olivia Palermo attends Women’s Health and FEED’s 6th Annual Party Under the Stars at Bridgehampton Tennis and Surf Club on August 5, 2017 in Bridgehampton, New York. (Photo by Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)