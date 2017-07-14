0 SHARES 12 VIEWS Share Tweet Share Pin Share Send

Patek Philippe is delighted to present The Art of Watches, Grand Exhibition New York 2017 which will take place from July 13th – 23rd, 2017 at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York. The 10-day public exhibition will showcase Patek Philippe’s tradition of high-precision watch manufacturing, an insight into the company’s 178-year history as well as its heritage in the domain of Haute Horologerie. Visitors will have the opportunity to discover the world of the last privately family owned Geneva watch company from the inside.

For the first time ever a two-story structure has been created within Cipriani to accommodate the square footage required for an exhibition of this scale. Ten specific rooms (including the Theater Room, Current Collection Room, Museum Room, US Historic Room, Rare Handcrafts Gallery and Grand Complications Room) have been created to showcase unique environments. Visitors will have access to exceptional pocket and wristwatches dating back to 1530 in a space of 13,218 square feet. Watchmaker and Artisan demonstrations are some of the interactive activities taking place during the exhibition as a way to educate visitors on the inner-workings of fine watchmaking. After visitors have concluded their tour they are welcome to rest and relax in the Patek Philippe Café.

According to Jasmina Steele, the International Communication & Public Relations Director of Patek Philippe, the aim of the Grand Exhibition is to recreate elements of the company that will provide an unforgettable experience for each visitor as close as possible to the feeling Patek Philippe guests have when they visit the company’s manufacture in Geneva, The Museum, and the historical Salons on the Rue du Rhone. “By offering visitors an immersion inside the world of Patek Philippe, we really want to share our passion for watchmaking and hope visitors will come out of the Exhibition with a greater knowledge and appreciation of the art of watches”, says Jasmina.

Patek Philippe President Thierry Stern commented “From its earliest days, when our founder Antoine Norbert de Patek made his first journey to America in the 1850’s until today, the importance of America to Patek Philippe can be seen through our history exhibited in the Grand Exhibition in New York. Moreover, it is a tradition in my family that the owners of Patek Philippe train in the new world, following the path of my grandfather Henri who founded in 1946 the Henri Stern Watch Agency in the Rockefeller Center and my father Philippe, I trained in the US when I started in the company. I am very proud that American visitors will be able to learn more about the historic and contemporary ties between our company and the American market.”

