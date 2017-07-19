0 SHARES 4 VIEWS Share Tweet Share Pin Share Send

Aguaclara, an​ exotic ​and ​sophisticated swimwear line, which will be presenting a unique collection of supreme style, utilizing complete summer day and night looks. The line ranges from stunning bikinis and one pieces to exquisite complements of the finest Italian silk and gauze.

“I believe the spirit of nature to be a lifestyle for women, where the feminine quality is completed with audacity and the sensuality with elegance” -Creative Director, Liliana Villalobos.

WHAT: Runway show to debut 2018 collection at Miami Beach Swim Week

WHERE: The FUNKSHION Tent located at 2100 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139

WHEN: Saturday July 22nd at 6 P.M.