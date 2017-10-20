0 SHARES 23 VIEWS Share Tweet Share Pin Share Send

DANIEL E STRAUS / CAREONE HOSTED MASQUERADE BALL FOR PUERTO RICO RELIEF EFFORT

On Thursday, October 19th, CareOne presented The Starry Night Masquerade, a fundraising event to help those devastated by Hurricane Maria. Organized to support the Puerto Rico relief effort by the Gwendolyn and Joseph Straus Charitable Fund of CareOne, the event featured cocktails and entertainment, as well as performances by music superstars Pitbull and JoJo. The event raised over $4 million, with 100% of the ticket and sponsorship proceeds made immediately available through the Gwendolyn and Joseph Straus Charitable Fund for Puerto Rico relief efforts. This event took place at Skylight Clarkson North (570 Washington Street, New York, NY 10014)

Musical Performers Pitbull and JoJo. Appearances by Chanel Iman, Johannes Huebl, Joan Smalls, Danielle Brooks, Victor Cruz, Jason Pierre-Paul, Harry Carson (NY Giants), Bart Oates (NY Giants), Carl Banks (NY Giants), Tony Richardson (NY Jets), and Howard Cross (NY Giants). Hosted by Jason Carroll.

About CareOne

With services that include post-hospital care, rehabilitation, assisted living, long-term care and a variety of clinical specialty programs, CareOne offers compassionate care in gracious, professionally managed centers and communities. CareOne serves thousands of seniors every day. With more than 29 centers in New Jersey, CareOne’s outstanding programs and services are conveniently located throughout the state. For more information, please visit www.care-one.com

About The Gwendolyn and Joseph Straus Charitable Fund

CareOne established the Gwendolyn And Joseph Straus Charitable Fund to provide financial assistance and aid to individuals and families impacted by unforeseen circumstances and events and to provide funding to research organizations.

The Fund was created by Daniel E. Straus, President, CEO and Chairman of CareOne, Ascend Inc., Partners Pharmacy and Innovacare along with his daughter Elizabeth, Executive Vice President of CareOne, in loving memory of the values, compassion and charitable giving Gwendolyn and Joseph created and instilled in their family. To date, the fund has raised over $10 Million Dollars to benefit those in need of support and assistance as well as for medical research. The Fund is currently focused on raising money to provide supplies and medical care and other aid to those individuals impacted by the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.The Gwendolyn and Joseph Straus Charitable Fund is an organization that focuses on improving the quality of life through charitable financial assistance to individuals, families, and philanthropic organizations. The Fund is tax exempt under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.