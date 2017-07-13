Vitamin String Quartet will release ‘VSQ Performs the Hits of 2017’ (CMH Label Group) this Friday, which features uncanny string renditions of a selection of this year’s international chart-toppers. From Radiohead’s “Motion Picture Soundtrack” (which was featured in an episode of HBO’s Westworld) to Kings of Leon’s “Use Somebody,” they’ve covered pretty much everything.

Listen to the LA-based collective’s lively take on Ed Sheeran’s “Shape Of You” which PopSugar says “there have been plenty of ‘Shape Of You’ covers since it came out in January, but this might be the prettiest one yet”