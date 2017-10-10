4 SHARES 54 VIEWS Share Tweet Share Pin Share Send

As we head into fall and live in an Instagram world of immediate gratification, here are some of our favorite beauty fixes with lasting and immediate results.

TUTELA PLASTIC SURGERY

Whether it’s cosmetic or reconstructive procedures, celebrity plastic surgeon, Dr. Tutela is an expert when it comes to facial rejuvenation. As we come off the heels of summer and head into fall, now is the perfect time for his three pronged approach for a fall refresher. “One of the big benefits of going to fall is getting out of the sun which is the best thing for your face. Now that we are in the fall, we are heading to peel season where you can be more aggressive with your skincare. My three pronged approach can rejuvenate your face to get every part of it in order.” says Dr. Tutela.

The first part is aggressive skin care such as a laser peel with a retinol base. The next step is to use fillers that target areas with volume loss which cast shadows on different areas of your face such as your nasal labials or under your eyes in the tear trough. This is followed by injecting neurotoxins such as Botox into your forehead, sides of your eyes, or labial folds which blunts the power of the muscles and keeps your wrinkles from getting worse. This is targeted towards the static wrinkles which are present when your face is in repose and the dynamic wrinkles which form during an expression. This preventative Botox can prevent potential wrinkles from ever forming. With this powerful trifecta, these dramatic results are immediate with a brand new you!

Dr. Tutela 917 912 1677 tutelaplasticsurgery.com

MADISON REED COLOR BAR

Opened in September 2017, the Madison Reed Color Bar is the “blow dry bar” for hair color. Due to popular demand, now New Yorkers can stop in for a quick fix and get a single process color in 45 minutes or add gloss and a blow out and step out in just a little over an hour. Expert colorists at the Color Bar will find the perfect customized shade for you and you will be out in record time at an affordable price. Their a la carte menu starts at $35 for a demi permanent coloring, a refresh color and boost gloss at $35, to $60 for permanent single process color with the option to add a blow out for only $35. Madison Reed also with formulas that contain hair loving nutrients such as keratin, argan oil, and ginseng root extract in their color products that are free of ammonia, parabens, resorcinol, PPD, phthalates, and gluten. Once you find your perfect shade you can always order online from their vast array of choices in between visits.

11 west 18 st NYC 646 682 9432

madison-reed.com/colorbar

DRYBAR

With 90 locations on the horizon for 2017, Drybar has become the go to destination for what they do best- blowouts. Now Upper East Siders have a new destination to flock to in Lenox Hill. Expect the same signature services that use their exclusive detoxifying shampoo in a clean and chic setting for a glam blowout that will last for days.

Drybar Lenox Hill

300 East 64 St NYC 646 802 9987

thedrybar.com