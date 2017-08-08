0 SHARES 7 VIEWS Share Tweet Share Pin Share Send

This summer, LG is turning a boring chore into a fun, family experience with the LG QuadWash™ Water Park, inspired by the high-performance technology of LG dishwashers. Designed with four spray arms that rotate back and forth, QuadWash™ cleans from multiple angles so you get dishes clean the first time.

“Now that we have kids, we have a busy household which means lots of dishes and we always need an extra set of hands. Thankfully there’s a dishwasher with that extra set of arms – LG QuadWash – which has four spray arms instead of just two so I never have to hand wash, even pre-wash, a dish again.” – Rachel Zoe

“Anyone who knows us, knows that style is at the epicenter of our lives. But they also know that we never sacrifice functionality for design. That goes for the fashion we create and also in our home design. That’s why we love how sleek and stylish the new LG QuadWash is! Not only does it look great, but it has super advanced functionality like four spray arms instead of two. It’s an amazing dishwasher to help tackle huge loads of dishes for parties – everything from pots and pans to stemware and china.” – Rachel Zoe

According to a recent Wakefield Research survey for LG QuadWash…

A majority of Americans (58%) believe a person who is good at chores, is more likely to be good in bed!

Additionally, most Americans (52%) admit their partner doing housework turns them on – women (57%) are more likely than men (46%) to get turned on when their partner does a chore.

Nearly 2 in 5 Americans (39%) would rather have their partner send them a photo of them cleaning their home than posing in a swimsuit.

Nearly half (48%) of cohabitating Americans would rather receive a free pass from chores for a month than an expensive gift.

Interestingly enough, 17% of American would rather have a partner do household chores after a fight than apologize.

40% of Americans with a live-in partner are “chore revengers,” meaning they committed “chore revenge” to get back at their partner, such as leaving chores undone or ‘accidentally’ ruining something in the laundry.

Four is better than two? More than 1 in 4 (27%) Americans would rather have their partner do extra chores every day than give them a massage daily.

Nearly 1 in 3 Americans who live with a partner believe they are more likely to win the lottery than for their partner to load the dishwasher the “right” way without help.

